Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 12.10.2022

Announcement 12.10.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 12.10.2022

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

12.10.2022

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

IFA1V

 

Amount

5,335

Shares

Average price/ share

0.8478

EUR

Total cost

4,523.01

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 805 414 shares

including the shares repurchased on 12.10.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Additional information:

 

 

Sami Ensio, CEO

 

 

Innofactor Plc

 

 

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

 

 

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

 

 

 

 

 

www.innofactor.com

 

 



 

 

Attachment


