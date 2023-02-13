U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 13.2.2023

Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc



Innofactor Plc

Announcement 13.2.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 13.2.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

13.2.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

IFA1V

 

Amount

7,000

Shares

Average price/ share

1.2760

EUR

Total cost

8,932.00

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 408 486 shares

including the shares repurchased on 13.2.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Additional information:

 

 

Sami Ensio, CEO

 

 

Innofactor Plc

 

 

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

 

 

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

 

 

 

 

 

www.innofactor.com

 

 



 

 

Attachment


