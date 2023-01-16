Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 16.1.2023

Motley Fool

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) just reported its 15th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), but the Canadian company, with operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Australia, and more than 20 brands of cannabis, is struggling. Over the past 12 months, the Leamington, Ontario company's shares have fallen more than 57%. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which the company reported on Jan. 9, Tilray said it kept its lead market share in Canada, but revenue through six months was reported as $297.3 million, down 8% year over year.