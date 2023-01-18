Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 18.1.2023
Innofactor Plc
Announcement 18.1.2023
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 18.1.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
18.1.2023
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
9,000
Shares
Average price/ share
1.1495
EUR
Total cost
10,345.50
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 287 936 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18.1.2023
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
