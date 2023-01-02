U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7550
    -0.3500 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,723.10
    +134.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.61 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 2.1.2023

Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc



Innofactor Plc

Announcement 2.1.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 2.1.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

2.1.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

IFA1V

 

Amount

9,500

Shares

Average price/ share

1.0855

EUR

Total cost

10,312.25

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 189 621 shares

including the shares repurchased on 2.1.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Additional information:

 

 

Sami Ensio, CEO

 

 

Innofactor Plc

 

 

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

 

 

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

 

 

 

 

 

www.innofactor.com

 

 



 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories