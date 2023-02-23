Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 23.2.2023

TipRanks

For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a