Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 26.10.2022

It's natural to see the stock market pull back after a multiday rally, and that's exactly what happened on Wednesday. As some big giants in the tech world reported financial results that seemed to support the idea that there's an economic slowdown going on, major stock indexes were broadly lower, with the worst of the damage felt among companies most prone to macroeconomic pressures. Both Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) have had a history of generating extremely fast growth, and their share prices have held up better than many of their peers' during the bear market.