Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.12.2022

Announcement 28.12.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.12.2022

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

28.12.2022

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

IFA1V

 

Amount

6,572

Shares

Average price/ share

1.0820

EUR

Total cost

7,110.90

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 162 121 shares

including the shares repurchased on 28.12.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Additional information:

 

 

Sami Ensio, CEO

 

 

Innofactor Plc

 

 

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

 

 

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

 

 

 

 

 

www.innofactor.com

 

 



 

 

Attachment


