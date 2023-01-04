Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 4.1.2023

Motley Fool

Racing off the starting line, shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are off to a strong start during the first day of trading in 2023. On Dec. 31, 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) company reported strong vehicle delivery figures for December and the fourth quarter of 2022, and investors are voicing their approval of the news today. As of 10:46 a.m. ET, XPeng's stock has climbed 6.5%, having retreated from its earlier rise of 10.4%.