Innofactor updates its strategy to support growth

Innofactor Plc Press Release August 31, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided to renew its strategy to support growth even more strongly. In our strategy work, we have defined areas in which we see the strongest growth potential regarding our business and Microsoft’s solution offering. Innofactor tightens its offering according to the new growth areas:

Digital Services

Business Solutions

Information and Case Management

Data and Analytics

Cloud Infrastructure

Cybersecurity

At the same time the Board of Directors also decided to change the Finnish organization to correspond the growth areas of the new strategy. As of October 1, 2021, there are the following six business units in Finland:

Digital Services, led by Heikki Kukkonen

Business Solutions, led by Jyrki Vepsäläinen

Information and Case Management, led by Sami Ensio (acting)

Data and Analytics, the head of the unit will be nominated during September

Cloud Infrastructure, the head of the unit will be nominated during September

Cybersecurity Solutions, led by Jarno Limnéll

The business unit leaders are members of Innofactor’s Finnish leadership team. There is no need for personnel reduction due to the organizational change. Innofactor aims to recruit a significant number of new professionals to the new business units.

“The Microsoft ecosystem is growing rapidly in areas like security, data and cloud infrastructure. In order to better answer our customers' needs and address the growth opportunities in our industry, we have established Data and Analytics, Cloud Infrastructure and Cybersecurity as separate solutions areas in the Nordics and as independent business units in Finland. A skilled and motivated staff is a key driver for growth, and we are constantly looking for new growth-hungry members to our team," says Sami Ensio, Innofactor’s CEO.

Innofactor

