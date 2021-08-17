U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Innoforce Pharmaceuticals Opens Analytical Development and Process Development Facility in Hangzhou, China

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoforce Pharmaceuticals ("Innoforce"), a biopharmaceutical innovation and partnership company, today announces that it has opened a new Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy Development Facility in Hangzhou, China. Analytical development (AD) and Process development (PD) represents a critical step towards providing services for potential clients in their cell & gene therapy product development to support clinical trials and further commercialization. Innoforce's development facility further strengthens the company's capability in analytical development, process characterization, validation, and staff training for a broad range of cell and gene products.

(PRNewsfoto/Innoforce Pharmaceuticals)
(PRNewsfoto/Innoforce Pharmaceuticals)

The facility is set up as an AD-PD development laboratory to provide analytical method development and qualification, quality control preparations, process development, and building platform technology approach in preparation for the launch of Innoforce's GMP manufacturing facility in 2022.

"The capability of analytical and process development largely dictates the success of any cell and gene therapy development. It is understood by all players in the industry that this is a critical aspect of cell and gene therapy product development. Innoforce's Development Facility aims to address the crucial need for quality and expertise in the Process and Analytical Development areas," commented Yuling Li, CEO of Innoforce.

The new facility significantly accelerates Innoforce's ability to develop and deliver cost-effective, robust, scalable, analytical capability and processing technologies to drive client's programs' efficient and rapid progression to GMP manufacturing. Innoforce will provide end-to-end manufacturing services, including GMP commercial manufacturing of plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy products by the middle of 2022. Innoforce's new Development Facility is located at the ChuanHua Science and Technology Building, Xiaoshan Innovation Zone.

About Innoforce

Innoforce is a partnership-focused biopharmaceutical company established to enable and accelerate the innovation of breakthrough medicines. The company has world-class biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development capabilities to serve global markets at our campus in Hangzhou, China, and offices in Rockville, Maryland. Innoforce offers end-to-end contract development and manufacturing service (CDMO), including GMP manufacturing of plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell product by the middle of 2022. In addition, through a joint venture with ThermoFisher Scientific, the company provides CDMO services for antibody and protein drugs. Innoforce's enabling capabilities for incubating and developing cell, gene, and advanced biological therapies can support partners and portfolio companies to rapidly and efficiently bring cutting-edge treatments that impact patients' lives worldwide. More information is available at www.innoforcepharma.com.

Innoforce Contact:

Ken Carter
Phone: +1 240-421-3838
E-mail: ken.carter@innoforcepharma.com
Website: www.innoforcepharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoforce-pharmaceuticals-opens-analytical-development-and-process-development-facility-in-hangzhou-china-301356086.html

SOURCE Innoforce Pharmaceuticals

