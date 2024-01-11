Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Innoprise Plantations Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM55m ÷ (RM399m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 5.8% it's much better.

KLSE:INNO Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Innoprise Plantations Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 169% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Innoprise Plantations Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 224% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Innoprise Plantations Berhad (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

