U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,680.50
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,737.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,108.75
    +26.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.10
    +10.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.53
    +0.24 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +1.62 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3211
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6470
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,758.09
    -2,120.11 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.13
    -70.01 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.86 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

InnoSkel Appoints Dr Sophie Amsellem-Bosq as Chief Technical Officer

InnoSkel

InnoSkel Appoints Dr Sophie Amsellem-Bosq as Chief Technical Officer

Nice, France, 14 December 2021 InnoSkel (the “Company”), a pioneering platform biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders, today announces the appointment of Sophie Amsellem-Bosq, PharmD, PhD as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

In her role as CTO, Sophie is responsible for overseeing the definition and deployment of all CMC development and manufacturing strategic activities within the Company’s integrated platform, as Innoskel continues to advance its lead asset to clinic and expand its pipeline into larger indications.

Sophie has more than 20 years’ experience in cell and gene therapy across the entire value chain from discovery through clinical development and manufacturing, up to bedside. She joins InnoSkel from advising and sharing her expertise with cell and gene therapy biotech companies and venture capital funds. Prior to this, Sophie served as Global CAR-T Program Director at international pharmaceutical company Servier, where she led the company’s allogenic CAR-T pipeline development strategy and the cross-functional coordination of related activities. She was Head of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Business Unit at Yposkesi (formerly Généthon Bioprod), a leading CDMO for gene therapy viral vector manufacturing, where she implemented from scratch the development and manufacturing of genetically modified cell drug products. Sophie has held several multi-faceted positions at various leading institutions such as Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre, Ambroise Paré Hospital and INSERM. She holds a PharmD from University Paris XI, Châtenay-Malabry and a PhD in Blood Cell Biology from University Paris VII, Paris.

Elvire Gouze, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InnoSkel, commented: Sophie’s passion for, and extensive experience within, the gene and cell therapy field spans the entire value chain from bench to bedside and will be invaluable to InnoSkel for advancing our lead breakthrough gene therapy towards the clinic. Her leadership in building unprecedented development and technical operations capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating our progress and advancing our pipeline. There is an urgent need for viable treatment options for individuals with rare bone disorders and the InnoSkel team are uniquely positioned to develop therapies to dramatically improve the lives of those with these disorders.

Sophie Amsellem-Bosq, PharmD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at InnoSkel, added: InnoSkel is a pioneer in the development of innovative therapies for rare bone disorders. As gene therapy has already offered remarkable promise and treatments for many unmet medical needs, I am eager to get started with such an exceptional team to implement innovative and efficient manufacturing solutions that will overcome current challenges for individuals with rare bone disorders. I look forward to working with Elvire and the team as we continue to build on the work already being carried out at the Company and to progress these potentially life changing therapies to the clinic.”

About InnoSkel
InnoSkel is a pioneering platform biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders. Initially the Company is developing a gene therapy for a group of diseases known as type II collagen disorders, whilst also expanding the use of its technology to target and treat other rare bone conditions caused by the absence of, or mutation in, a single gene. InnoSkel’s lead asset, INS-101, is a gene therapy for type II collagen disorders which has demonstrated good efficacy in proof-of-concept studies. The Company’s goal is to make a meaningful difference to the lives of underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating bone disorders. InnoSkel is a spin-out of the Institut de Biologie Valrose at Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and is based in Sophia Antipolis, Nice, France.

For more information, visit www.innoskel.com

For more information please contact:

InnoSkel

Elvire Gouze, Founder and CEO

elvire.gouze@innoskel.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Melissa Gardiner / Allison Connolly

innoskel@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Using $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management – and by 2019 his firm was managing over $39 billion. As of this year, that number is up to $57 billion. In 2020, Millennium brought in a total of $10.2 billion for its investors, and Englander took home $3.8 billion in personal earnings – which made him the highest paid fund mana

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    Dow Jones were little changed after Monday's stock market retreat ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke key support Monday.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

    If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • Lucid Group stock rallies after Nasdaq Tech 100 inclusion

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Lucid Group stock being up after being added to the Nasdaq Tech 100 and Rivian winning an award for best truck.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Jumping Today

    Concerns about the omicron variant as well as some good news are helping drive these vaccine stocks higher.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Soaring Today

    This copper company is glittering brightly in investors' eyes thanks to some help from its partner.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Seven-Month Lows?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Square Becomes Block. Is That a Move Toward the Metaverse?

    Jack Dorsey's been busy. The tech visionary stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Nov. 29, and a day later, his other company announced it would soon change its name from Square to Block (NYSE: SQ), a move that's now official. This follows Meta Platforms' name change in October, from Facebook, in an effort to identify with the developing metaverse. Along the way, it's become a champion of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, as a native internet token.

  • GameStop and AMC Tumbled. Meme Stocks Are Back Under Pressure.

    Shares of meme stock favorites AMC Entertainment and GameStop  both tumbled on Monday, a possible blow to retail investors who plowed a net $32.5 million and $4.2 million into the stocks last week, according to Vanda Research. AMC shares (ticker: AMC) fell 15% to their lowest close since May, while GameStop (GME) shares fell 14% to their lowest close since March. GameStop reported widening losses but higher-than-expected sales for the third quarter earlier this month, trying to transition to selling digital downloads as it improves its customer service. Earlier this year, the two stocks became the favorites of a group of retail investors who goaded each other on Reddit, forcing a short squeeze in several stocks.