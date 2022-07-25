U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.06
    -1.57 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,916.64
    +17.35 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,800.34
    -33.77 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.19
    +1.49 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.24 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8420
    +0.0590 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4990
    +0.4490 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.76
    -684.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.19
    +17.82 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Innospec Achieves Gold Rating in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment for the Third Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Innospec Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IOSP
Innospec Inc.
Innospec Inc.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced it has been awarded a Gold rating for sustainability performance by EcoVadis for the third consecutive year. A Gold rating puts Innospec in the top 7% of companies globally.

EcoVadis is among the world’s largest and most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings and scores more than 85,000 companies. It uses a methodology aligned to international sustainability standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, UN Global Compact and ISO 26000. The evidence-based methodology includes assessment against four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our Gold rating again reflects Innospec’s continued focus on ESG and our commitment to sustainability and transparency. Sustainability themes are driving the majority of our current sales and future growth opportunities, and we are excited to continue our collaborative engagement with all stakeholders as we further invest in ESG leadership.”

Helen Coy, Global Senior ESG Manager, said, “Retaining a Gold rating recognizes the collective hard work undertaken by employees at all levels of Innospec globally to advance and integrate our sustainability programs into our daily business activities.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility, ESG and sustainability, please visit https://innospecsustainability.com/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1,900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its duration, its unknown long-term economic impact, measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, the rise of variants, the effectiveness, acceptance and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines and the effects of any sanctions, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the manner in which the pandemic and/or such conflict may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
corbin.barnes@innospecinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeMusk, the c

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • The Upper Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

    FINANCE Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • The Three Most Important Words for Roblox Investors

    Metaverse and gaming platform Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) went public in 2021 when lockdowns were juicing its growth and the stock market was entering a euphoric state. This quick takeaway might paint Roblox as a fad, a stock that will never soar to new heights. Here is what matters for Roblox moving forward, and why there's a lot to like.

  • Earnings Season Is About to Kick Off for Chip Stocks. What to Expect.

    “The ongoing ‘purgatory’ stage of the semiconductor cycle continues to be in full effect as we head into 2Q22 earnings season,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore. Semi stocks have been pummeled in recent months, with investors pulling back from the sector in response to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • Google Cloud Strength to Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its cloud services portfolio's strength and strategic partnerships.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • What Warren Buffett Can Teach You From His Top 3 Holdings

    There's a reason Warren Buffett is often regarded as one of -- if not the -- greatest investors to ever live: He's very good at it. Due to his success, people often look to his portfolio (via his company Berkshire Hathaway) to influence many of their investing decisions. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is loaded with blue chip stocks, including its top three holdings: Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola.

  • Bear Market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, says strategist

    U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.

  • Tesla Boosts Capital Spending Plans, Reveals New SEC Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. increased its capital expenditure plan by billions of dollars after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk referred to the carmaker’s new factories as “gigantic money furnaces.”Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeThe revised plan was revealed Monda