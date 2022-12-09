U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.70
    -4.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,711.16
    -70.32 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,072.08
    -9.92 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.50
    -4.79 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    +1.04 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    +0.0640 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6010
    -0.0290 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,182.04
    +261.15 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.84
    -1.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.16
    +1.99 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Innosphere Ventures, CU Denver and Smart Cities Alliance Launches Smart Futures Lab to Support New Businesses Revolutionizing How Cities Work Through 5G

Innosphere Ventures
·5 min read

Now accepting applications for a new business incubator and accelerator program launching in March 2023

Smart Future Lab

https://smartfutureslab.com/
https://smartfutureslab.com/

Denver, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Smart Futures Lab offers resources to companies thanks to a $2 million grant from the US Economic Development Administration (EDA), which will support workforce development in critical tech industries and is expected to create more than 200 jobs. The Smart Futures Lab is open to the business community. Businesses led by a New Majority, which includes Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Women and People with Disabilities that are currently underrepresented in the technology industry, are encouraged to apply.

The new business accelerator and incubator programs will be housed in the College of Engineering, Design and Computing (CEDC) and begin in March 2023. Dan Griner, the director of Design, Innovation and Strategy in CEDC is leading the Smart Futures Lab.

“We are proud to offer a program that creates inroads for groups that are currently underrepresented in smart city technology businesses and provide a more comprehensive approach that will include end to end support from personal growth and company culture to business strategy and working with government,” Griner said.

Virtual information sessions are being held on December 14 and December 16, and applications will remain open until January 20. Beginning in spring 2023, a new series of smart cities badges will also be available to students and professionals looking to advance their career in the smart cities industry. Participants who complete ten badges will earn a smart cities certificate.

Participating businesses will have access to world-class learning opportunities from smart cities thought leaders, access to a true 5G network for research and development and an ecosystem of partners to help them succeed.

“Through our new Smart Futures Lab, CU Denver will empower emerging tech company founders with big ideas in the smart cities space to realize their dreams.  Through the EDA’s investment, we are giving founders access to the training, technologies and networks that can catalyze their innovation.” said Anthony E. Graves, CU Denver’s Managing Director of Partnerships, and Innovation.

Supporting Access to the Tech Industry for Underrepresented Communities

Aimara Rodriguez, a first-generation Latina working in technology product and partnership development, is one of the Smart Futures Lab Advisory Council members. She is the Chapter Co-Lead for Latinas in Tech – Denver who has seen the impact of technology and products being designed for our communities without the decision-makers in those rooms coming from the backgrounds.

“I, alongside the Latinas In Tech – Denver chapter, am beyond thrilled to be supporting this initiative and helping to identify, support, and grow emerging technical talent stemming from BIPOC and under-served communities through this accelerator,” Rodriguez said. “These communities are quickly becoming the New Majority in the U.S. and it’s important that the future of how our cities operate is being designed by diverse minds and individuals that understand the technological benefits that smart cities can have for our own communities.”

Tyler Svitak, Executive Director of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, emphasized the importance of maximizing this investment for underserved communities.

“From artificial intelligence that improves traffic flow to sensors that monitor local environmental quality, smart cities are using today’s technology to build tomorrow’s infrastructure,” said Svitak. “Most importantly, these programs will prioritize access to communities underrepresented in the technology industry, including BIPOC, women and people with disabilities. With a once-in-a-generation investment in new infrastructure, there is no better time to ensure the people most impacted by the inequities of today’s cities are building the cities of tomorrow.”

Mike Hess, CEO of the Blind Institute of Technology said he believes the program holds promise. He too serves on the Smart Futures Lab Advisory Council. “Technology has always been at the forefront of discussion in the disability community,” Hess said. “It has advanced to do tremendous things to serve these communities, such as the advent of text to speech software, beacons that connect with smartphones to assist people who are blind or visually impaired with navigating indoor and outdoor spaces, and so much more. We here at Blind Institute of Technology (BIT) are ecstatic to be involved with this initiative and work together to continue our fight in closing the unemployment gap in the blind community.”

CU Denver, Smart Cities Alliance and Innosphere Ventures expect outcomes from this initiative will have a positive ripple effect across the state, including the growth of technology jobs and the development of solutions to key quality of life issues, like transportation, energy, and water.

###

About the University of Colorado Denver
The University of Colorado Denver is the state’s premier public urban research university and equity-serving institution. Globally connected and locally invested, CU Denver partners with future-focused learners and communities to design accessible, relevant, transformative educational experiences for every stage of life and career. Across seven schools and colleges in the heart of downtown Denver, our leading faculty inspires and works alongside students to solve complex challenges through boundary-breaking innovation and impactful research and creative work. As part of the state’s largest university system, CU Denver is a major contributor to the Colorado economy, with 2,000 employees and annual economic impact of $800 million. For more information, visit www.ucdenver.edu.

About Colorado Smart Cities Alliance
The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance is the first state-wide alliance of its kind in the nation, bringing together public, private, federal research, and academic sector leaders committed to advancing smarter communities. Through partnership development, education and capacity-building, the Alliance has facilitated some of the most innovative government technology projects in the state.

About Innosphere Ventures
Innosphere’s non-profit accelerator program has a strong mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting the success of science and technology companies with an exclusive commercialization program for high-tech startups and specialized laboratory facilities. To learn more, please visit https://innosphereventures.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Chelsea Barrett Smart Cities Alliance 720-213-8238 chelsea@coloradosmart.city


Recommended Stories

  • Brown University becomes first Ivy League to impose campus-wide ban on caste discrimination

    Brown University has become the first Ivy League school to explicitly ban caste discrimination throughout its campus. The institution announced on Thursday that it included caste in its non-discrimination policy for students, faculty and staff. The policy, which the university updated following a vote from its governing body this fall, also included other categories such as race, religion, sex and gender identity.

  • Asian students try to appear 'less Asian' to bypass race-conscious admission policies

    Asian students admitted to masking their racial identities in their applications to top colleges and universities in the U.S. in a bid to bypass the race-conscious admission policies instituted by affirmative action. In an interview with The New York Times, several students revealed that they were forced to make themselves appear “less Asian” on their college applications just to be considered for admission. Clara Chen took the test for Advanced Placement French instead of the Advanced Placement exam for Chinese out of concern that it could undermine her score.

  • The GRE is no longer useful in evaluating students for graduate school

    The GRE, a test that typically has been part of the prospective student’s application to graduate school, is falling out of favor as fewer universities make it a requirement.

  • Idaho murders: University student describes grappling with new, 'unsettling reality' in Moscow

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.

  • During UC strike, students fear losing financial aid, housing as grades are withheld

    With the strike in its fourth week and no end in sight, faculty across the system are now planning to withhold tens of thousands of grades this fall.

  • Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

    Rikesh Thapa is accused of bilking his start-up firm of over $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

    SANM, ASR, OSBC, DCOM and EFSC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 9, 2022.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • On Holding's Strong Brand Momentum Gets The Likes Of This Analyst

    Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of On Holdings AG (NYSE: ONON) with a price target of $30.00. The company noted it had seen a good holiday season so far in footwear with full-price sales. The recent 2-for-1 apparel promotion it ran online was limited and used as an activation to drive customers to the site and clear some out-of-season products. Looking to 2023, Spring orders from wholesale accounts reflect continued strong growth sup

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • TE Connectivity to raise quarterly dividend to 59 cents a share vs. 56 cents

    Industrial technology company TE Connectivity Ltd. said Friday its board has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to 59 cents a share from 56 cents. The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said the new dividend will be payable for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 23 and will boost the annual dividend to $2.36 a share from $2.24, subject to approval from shareholders at its annual meeting on March 15. TE Connectivity stock was up 2.7% premarket, but is down 24% in the year

  • Credit Suisse Offering Set to Sail Through After Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks handling Credit Suisse Group AG’s rights offer expect nearly all of those rights to be exercised, spelling success for a capital raise that looked shaky as recently as last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US

  • UK watchdog says applying lessons from FTX crypto collapse will be 'pacy'

    Lessons will be applied swiftly from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX that left 80,000 UK investors nursing losses even though the platform was not registered in Britain, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday. Matthew Long, the FCA's first director in the newly created digital assets unit, said FTX combined issuance of tokens, trading, wholesale market activity and safeguarding of funds in one place. "In our view, extremely dangerous because you can have interaction between each of those things, which in other regulated areas would be separate legal entities or have 'sterile' corridors so they couldn't effectively influence each other," Long told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

  • U.S. Commerical Real Estate Rebounds in November, But Global Investment Continues To Dip

    After an October where it appeared the bottom was dropping out of the commercial real estate market (CRE), The Green Street Commercial Property Price Index® in November reported a not-so-bad performance. While the index detailed a 13% drop in October, the latest numbers show only a 0.6% drop in November. “2022 has been all about interest rates and the negative impact they’ve had on values,” said Peter Rothemund, co-head of strategic research at Green Street. “The good news is that commercial pro

  • Free Cash Flow Is Key to Business Survival, and It's Why I Like These 2 Stocks

    A logistics giant and a small biotech have seen their shares struggle this year, but they are producing solid cash flow and look undervalued.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Lost Half Its Value In Just Three Days

    Mirati Therapeutics' pain continued Thursday amid a series of analyst downgrades after MRTX stock lost about half of its value in three days.

  • Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

    The former wonder boy could be behind bars for the rest of his life, according to U.S. federal sentencing guidelines.

  • GameStop’s turnaround plan has proved ‘fruitless’ so far, says analyst

    GameStop reported its seventh consecutive quarterly loss after market close on Wednesday and highlighted its goal of returning to profitability in the near term.

  • A €500 Billion European Bond Spree Is Looking for New Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As winter approaches, governments across Europe have been frantically drafting aid programs to protect their citizens from the surge in energy costs triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are electricity price caps in France, gasoline discounts in Italy and heating-bill subsidies in Germany.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed