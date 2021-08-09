Innovaccer Accelerates Healthcare's Transformation With the Industry's Leading Health Cloud

Introduces the Innovaccer Health Cloud to thousands of attendees at the HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at HIMSS '21 booth 2443, Innovaccer Inc. will be showing healthcare IT professionals from around the globe how the Innovaccer Health Cloud can help them accelerate their transformation and build the future of health.

Attendees can engage with Innovaccer at the main Innovaccer booth, 2443; the Innovaccer Partner Pavilion, booth 2461; the Innovaccer-PwC kiosk C-470 in the 'Consumerism and Patient Engagement' pavilion; and the Innovaccer-Accountable Care Learning Collaborative kiosks C1400-16/17 in the 'Value of Healthcare' pavilion.

Healthcare IT leaders at HIMSS will see how the Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies disparate systems and siloed data to create a single source of clinical truth about the patient, and a single source of financial and operational truth for their payer and provider—all without requiring them to replace existing IT investments.

Providers, payers, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators are embracing the Innovaccer Health Cloud, an open platform ecosystem with a patient-centric data model that heals healthcare's fractures to bring all stakeholders together and accelerate their transformation.

"Our customers are on a mission to accelerate transformation, so healthcare can be integrated, truly collaborative, and utterly focused on the whole patient," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This is an incredibly exciting, yet challenging time for healthcare. The pace of change will continue to accelerate, and payers, providers, and life sciences organizations must be able to operate at the pace of transformation. We're helping them leap ahead, and stay ahead, as we build the future of healthcare together."

Indeed, the Innovaccer team raced ahead over the past 24 months, across multiple industry segments, to deliver a truly record-breaking array of launches, growth, wins, awards and, most important, customer successes. The company:

Story continues

Launched the Innovaccer Health Cloud, the first and only Internet cloud fundamentally organized around whole patient care and a unified patient record—a single source of clinical and financial truth—to accelerate transformation and power the future of health.





Grew dramatically since its founding, forecasting a five year CAGR of over 100% by the end of 2021, with growth across provider, payer, and life sciences sectors all accelerating.

Deployed solutions across the U.S., topping more than 1,000 customer locations and enabling over 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and improve collaboration with payers.





Expanded its partner ecosystem eight-fold to over 40 cloud providers, global system integrators, advisory and consulting firms, and technology alliances. Through the Innovation Accelerator program launched this week at HIMSS, these partners are creating game-changing transformative solutions for healthcare customers. Seven of these partners, including PwC, are jointly showcasing the power of "better together" at the Innovaccer Partner Pavilion, HIMSS booth 2461.

Visit HIMSS '21 booth 2443 and see the path to healthcare's future, running now on the Innovaccer Health Cloud—the open platform ecosystem where interoperability isn't an afterthought, but the foundation; where healthcare can finally be unified, complete, and focused on the whole patient, to deliver care as one.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com

415-504-3851

Related Files

Flyer for HIMSS - Innovaccer.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovaccer-accelerates-healthcares-transformation-with-the-industrys-leading-health-cloud-301351162.html

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.