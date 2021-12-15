U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,637.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,916.50
    -8.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.80
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    +0.0050 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.01
    +430.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.95
    +18.83 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.13
    -15.51 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Innovaccer valued at $3.2 billion in $150 million funding

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Innovaccer has raised a new financing round and more than doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion from $1.3 billion in February this year as a growing number of healthcare organizations move to use the San Francisco-headquartered firm's platform to put their troves of data to better use.

Mubadala Capital led the $150 million Series E round, pushing the startup’s all-time raise to over $375 million. Whalerock Capital, Avidity Partners, and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors as well as existing investors including Tiger Global, B Capital Group, Microsoft’s M12 fund, and Steadview Capital also participated in the round.

In the past two decades, most industries have adopted technology to bring efficiencies to their businesses and accelerate their growth. Healthcare industry, in comparison, has been the last frontier to adopt technology in many ways, said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and chief executive of Innovaccer, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“We haven’t been able to drive that kind of transformation. Moreover, most systems that have been built for this space are non-cloud,” he said, adding that this has resulted in troves of data sitting in siloed systems.

That’s where Innovaccer comes into the play.

The startup, which began its journey in India, has developed a cloud software layer that works on top of the existing systems employed by healthcare facilities and enables patients’ data to be fetched and perform analysis on.

Healthcare facilities “don’t need to replace their existing systems. Our cloud layer connects with a number of their existing electronic health record systems,” said Shashank.

Getting better access enables patients to supply and make use of even more data -- such as insurance or medical data generated by fitness trackers -- they have on themselves. “This creates a 360-degree view of the patient.” Moreover, this allows doctors to get deeper and real-time visibility into the patient’s health status.

The business-to-business focused startup has amassed over 50 customers including Banner Health, Roche, and MercyOn in the U.S. and some in Europe. Some of its recently signed customers include One Medical, Roche, CommonSpirit, Franciscan Health, Dayton Children’s Health Partners, St. Luke’s Health System, Sentara, Adventist Health, Premier Health, Children’s Health Alliance, Premier Health, Atlantic Health System, Providence St. Joseph, Cityblock, Florence Health, and Zus Health.

Innovaccer founders Kanav Hasija (left), Abhinav Shashank, and Sandeep Gupta. Image Credits: Innovaccer

As things stand today, when a hospital or any other health facility works with Innovaccer, its patients’ data remains with that facility. Other healthcare providers don’t get access to that data. This is one of the challenges that many entrepreneurs are hoping to solve.

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, for instance, is hoping that his blockchain network will become a universal standard to a point that any patient anywhere in the world will be able to quickly grant permission to a doctor to view his or her records in an event of an emergency. But we are not there yet. Shashank suggested that in the coming years, as healthcare providers begin to open up, they may agree to a universal protocol and such an interoperable system would then work.

One of the reasons why he is optimistic is the growing interest of big tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple in the healthtech space. “They want us to succeed and we are building systems that run on top of their clouds. So there's massive synergies in how we are all approaching the market,” he said.

The startup, which signed its first customer in 2016, has grown rapidly in recent years, he said. “Our focus has been the U.S. market. At some point, we will expand internationally as well. But given the size of the problem we have on our hands in the U.S. itself, we will remain largely focused here for the near term.”

The growth of Innovaccer is one of the biggest Indian SaaS success stories. Shashank, pointing to the success of many SaaS startups that began their journey in India, Australia or Southeast Asia, said for SaaS entrepreneurs, the “world has never been flatter as the delivery model is on the cloud. I don’t think it has ever been easier for entrepreneurs to build a global software company of significant size and scale,” he said.

Innovaccer will deploy the fresh funds to supercharge its research and development work and also hire more talent across product, engineering and customer experience roles.

“We have been investors in Innovaccer since 2019, and believe that the company has all the necessary pillars to define the new gold standard of how the Health Cloud should be implemented by providers, payers, and life science companies,” said Alaa Halawa, Partner and Head of the US Ventures business at Mubadala Capital, in a statement.

“Hundreds of tech companies have tried to create a common data framework to connect the healthcare industry, but they all fell short due to extreme industry complexities or technology challenges. But in five short years, Innovaccer has built the most successful data activation platform in the healthcare industry as proven by record rates of industry adoption. Innovaccer is likely the first and only company since the invention of the electronic health record (EHR) that has the opportunity to unify the healthcare ecosystem.”

Can API vendors solve healthcare’s data woes?

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer early study shows vaccine is 70% effective against Omicron variant as cases rise globally

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides data on the Pfizer vaccine's reported effectiveness against the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 33 U.S. states and 77 countries worldwide.

  • Pfizer finds COVID pill 89% effective, some hospitals drop vaccine mandates amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the latest data from Pfizer on the effectiveness of the&nbsp; COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant and treatment pills for COVID-19.

  • 'The virus is changing, and we have to change too,' says doctor

    Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician, co-executive sponsor for DEI at Envision Healthcare, and chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, sounds off on COVID-19 pills, recent news on Pfizer's pill and the Omicron variant, and cautions that "we are very early" in understanding new variants.

  • New psychiatry residency program coming to Tallahassee to increase access to mental health services

    A new, first of its kind, psychiatry residency program is coming to Tallahassee.

  • Mental health: Real founder details the company's origins and mission

    Real Founder & CEO Ariela Safira joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mental health care in America and what the company is doing to innovate the wellness space.

  • Pfizer CEO: COVID antiviral pill reduces hospitalization rates up to 89% in high-risk adults

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins "CBS Mornings" on the one-year anniversary of the first Pfizer vaccine doses administered in the U.S. He discusses Omicron concerns, boosters, and the latest data on Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill. Pfizer says it shows the pill is highly effective in treating COVID-19 in high-risk unvaccinated adults.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Insider Talk: NMG’s Future and Strategic Edge

    Board member Pauline Brown makes a case for why the outlook on the Neiman Marcus Group is bright.

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied a claim by Iraq’s oil minister that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field amid cont in the south of the country, amid ongoing uncertainty about the future ownership of the asset.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Miss

  • Poundland owner Pepco targets Germany as earnings soar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Pepco Group, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, said on Tuesday it would enter the German market in 2022 as it reported a 46% jump in annual core profit, after it opened new stores. Pepco, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May with a valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), now trades from more than 3,500 stores in 17 countries, employing 40,000 people. Chief Executive Andy Bond said the group planned to accelerate growth in Spain, Italy and Austria in the 2021-22 financial year that began on Oct. 1 and would also open a small number of stores in Germany, probably in the spring.

  • Highly valued S&P 500 index is ‘near the top of its 85-year trend channel,’ says Deutsche Bank

    The S&P 500 is trading near the upper bound of a 'trend channel of price appreciation' that covers more than eight decades, but the broad equity benchmark could still find a path higher, according to Deutsche Bank.

  • Chart Industries Acquires Remaining 85% Stake In Earthly Labs For $62M

    Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) completed the acquisition of Earthly Labs, Inc. The purchase price was $62 million for the 85% stake in Earthly Labs that Chart did not already own. The company paid the purchase price ~62% in cash and 38% in stock valued by using a 5-day volume-weighted average price per share of $169.42. As a provider of small-scale carbon capture systems, Earthly Labs offers a small footprint technology platform called "CiCi" to capture, recycle, reuse, track and sell CO2.

  • Argentina Inflation Cools as IMF Eyes Monetary Policy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Argentina cooled last month as the government’s strategy to tackle persistently high prices becomes a focal point of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalConsumer prices in November rose 2.5% from Oct

  • Germany’s Savings Banks Could Introduce Crypto Trading Next Year: Report

    Germany's savings banks are working together to start offering crypto trading to customers direct from accounts early next year.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • Fed has to start hiking rates steadily early next year to combat inflation, former official says

    The Federal Reserve must act quickly and aggressively to combat inflation, said former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday.

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.

  • Fluor-Backed NuScale To Go Public Via SPAC Deal

    Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) backed NuScale Power, LLC, plans to go public via a merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SV). The combined company will be named NuScale Power Corporation, have an estimated Pro-forma enterprise value of ~$1.9 billion, and be listed under the ticker symbol "SMR" upon closing. Fluor has invested more than $600 million in NuScale Power since 2011. Upon completing the transaction, Fluor projects to own 60% of the combined company. NuScale expects up to $413 mil

  • Lidar Maker Luminar Just Doubled Down. Shares Are Rising.

    Luminar Technologies made moves to provide lidar maker with more capital to grow, and boost investor confidence.