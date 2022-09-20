U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,870.09
    -29.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.78
    -246.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.27
    -37.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.50
    -18.34 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -2.02 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.70
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    -0.14 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0039 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    +0.0790 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6820
    +0.4640 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,150.13
    -21.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.75
    -0.27 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

InnovaFeed nabs $250M to extend its vertical insect farms to the U.S.

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

InnovaFeed, a vertical insect farm operator that's rearing insects for animal and plant nutrition, has raised $250 million in a series D round of funding led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

While countless companies are developing alternative and more sustainable ways for humans to get their protein fixes such as through lab-grown meat, others are tackling the underlying problem from a different angle by exploring new ways of fostering the traditional meat and fish populace through insect protein. InnovaFeed is one of several biotechnology companies to emerge with a focus specifically on harnessing insects and transforming them into nutrients for animals -- this includes aquaculture (fish farming), poultry and swine, and pet food. On top of that, InnovaFood also creates organic fertilizers out of insect poop to boost plant and crop growth.

Growth industry

Founded out of Paris, France, in 2016, InnovaFeed had previously raised around $200 million, and with another $250 million in the bank, the company is well-financed to build out its existing duo of vertical insect farms located in the north of France, including increasing the production capacity at its Nesle site which the company claims is the largest such farm in the world.

The company is planning ten more similar sites by the end of this decade, and with its latest cash injection, it confirmed that it's expanding into the U.S. with a new production plant in Decatur, Illinois, in partnership with food processing giant ADM whose headquarters are located nearby.

InnovaFeed at work Image Credits: InnovaFeed

To support this push into the U.S. market, InnovaFeed has appointed a new general manager for the North American market. Maye Walraven, a French-American national, was previously InnovaFeed’s vice president of business development.

"Our expansion in the United States is a critical step for our scale-up," Walraven said in a statement. "It will enable us to access a deep source of feedstock and significantly increase our production capacity."

InnovaFeed isn't alone in its endeavor to use insects for animal protein. Other notable players in the space include Ÿnsect, a Paris-based startup that has received substantial VC-backing for bug farms, while U.K.-based Better Origin is all about transforming food waste into insect feed.

Collectively, these companies are looking to serve what is predicted to be a near-$1 billion industry within five years, a figure that could accelerate as food prices continue to rise and the impact of climate change becomes more widespread.

"At a time when conservation of our natural resources and the preservation of our environment are becoming an absolute necessity, we are convinced that the insect industry is a key solution for our planet’s food production needs," InnovaFeed cofounder and CEO Clément Ray said.

In addition to ADM, a $50 billion multinational food giant, InnovaFeed also counts Cargill as a customer, which goes some way toward highlighting how far-reaching InnovaFeed's technology is becoming in the food industry. Moreover, both ADM and Cargill have joined QIA in investing in InnovaFeed as part of its series D round, alongside Temasek, Creadev, Future French Champions, ABC Impact, IDIA Capital Investissement and Grow Forward.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Ford (NYSE: F) shareholders didn't wake up to good news Tuesday. The company put out an earnings warning and made clear that it is still struggling to navigate supply chain challenges. The stock reacted with more than a 10% drop in morning trading.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • Stocks: Tesla, Amazon dip ahead of Fed decision, Apple rises

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are trading as Fed meeting gets underway.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Growth Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks that Cathie Wood is buying. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Growth Stocks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management manages an equity portfolio that was worth close to $17 billion […]

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubb

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    You have to applaud Cathie Wood's all-weather transparency. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Monday. It's great to see Wood go shopping, but the market doesn't think it's all that great when her investments are the ones doing the shopping.

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 25% this week, taking five-year losses to 71%

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Investors Heavily Search Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW): Here is What You Need to Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Palantir: The Perfect Stock for Dangerous Times

    Big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) may be the company that benefits the most from these huge global problems. Palantir went public in 2020, and now its stock is at all-time lows. Palantir was founded as a way to gather disparate data and find patterns within huge data sets, borne out of the global "War on Terror."

  • Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

    Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

    Since inflation data for August came in hotter than expected last week, investors have been on edge. Despite the pain, the worst still may be to come, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting kicking off today and wrapping up tomorrow. Here's how the Fed could crush the stock market tomorrow and also why you shouldn't panic.

  • 'I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. What can I do?'

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • Upstart Faces Challenges and Opportunities

    The company has lost more than 92% of its market value in the last 12 months