INNOVAGE INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased INNV common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/InnovAge for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/InnovAge

The case alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (ii) as a result, InnovAge was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS"); and (iii) as a result, there was a significant risk that the CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of InnovAge's services.

Interested InnovAge investors have until December 13, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/InnovAge

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/InnovAge

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668343/INNOVAGE-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

