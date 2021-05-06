Innovate BC Awards $325,000 for Three BC Aquaculture Innovations

Innovate BC and The B.C. Government Deliver First Ever Aquaculture Innovation Awards

Vancouver, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate BC and the B.C. government announced the award of $325,000 to three BC aquaculture innovations in yesterday’s inaugural Aquaculture Innovation Awards event.

There were two $150,000 awards, selected by the judges, and one $25,000 fan favourite award, voted on live by the audience.

Top 10 finalists, selected through a rigorous judging process, pitched at the Award event and then responded to questions from selected customer advisors. The customer advisors could see first-hand upstream innovations as well as provide real-world context to the problems the Top 10 were trying to solve.

The three award recipients are Poseidon Ocean Systems, ThisFish and Fan Favourite Industrial Plankton.

Poseidon Ocean Systems Ltd

Poseidon Ocean Systems’ Flowpressor Technology Platform reduces diesel fuel consumption by 55% in real-world testing. It is an innovative clean compressor technology specifically designed for aquaculture to produce compressed air to run aeration systems, oxygen generators, and feed systems.

Award: $150,000

ThisFish Inc.

ThisFish's Tally traceability software for the aquaculture sector enables significant improvements in time and quality through automation and predictive analytics. It links data from farm to factory through IoT devices and tablet computers and uses machine learning algorithms.

Award: $150,000

Industrial Plankton Inc.

Industrial Plankton develops and produces algae bioreactors for live feed production in aquaculture hatcheries. Their technology is currently used in 20 countries, primarily in shellfish and shrimp hatcheries.

Fan Favourite Award: $25,000

The Aquaculture Innovation Awards fund innovations that solve challenges faced by BC aquaculture. The awards encourage sustainable growth, competitiveness and adaptability of BC aquaculture.

Read more on the Top 10 finalists here.

Quotes



Raghwa Gopal, President + CEO, Innovate BC

“We’re thrilled to work with the BC government in this first-of-its kind event. Innovate BC excels at identifying innovation that provides industry with benefits to fuel and sustain growth. And we believe matching BC innovation with traditional sectors amplifies the benefits felt by the entire BC innovation ecosystem.”

Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture

“B.C. is a leader in both developing innovative seafood technology and production, and we’re showcasing those local ideas and solutions through our new BC Aquaculture Innovation Awards. By fostering new and exciting partnerships between our aquaculture and technology sectors we are providing economic opportunities while strengthening both our food system and clean technology for future generations.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation

“These awards are an important opportunity to recognize excellence in innovation in B.C.’s aquaculture sector. Cutting-edge technologies like these will help the industry become more globally competitive, spur job creation and drive economic development, which helps all British Columbians. Congratulations on your successes.”

