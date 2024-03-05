INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 4, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to INNOVATE Corp.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After prepared remarks and presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Rozmus with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anthony Rozmus: Good afternoon. Thank you for being with us to review INNOVATE's fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. We are joined today by Paul Voigt, INNOVATE's Interim CEO, and Mike Sena, INNOVATE's CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website at innovatecorp.com. We will begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q&A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website. During this call, management may make certain statements and assumptions, which are not historical facts and will be forward looking, and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties and are subject to certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause INNOVATE's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risk factors that could cause these differences are more fully discussed in the cautionary statement that is included in our earnings release and the slide presentation and further detailed in our 10-K and other filings with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call and as stated in our SEC report. INNOVATE disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law. Management will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental data that while not a substitute for GAAP measures allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.

At this point, it is my pleasure to turn things over to Paul Voigt.

Paul Voigt: Good afternoon. INNOVATE delivered revenues of $361 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million in the fourth quarter, and revenues of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $65 million for the full year of 2023. We are pleased with these results and the performance of our three operating segments in 2023. To provide some perspective of the magnitude of progress at INNOVATE, when we made the strategic decision to start the transformation of HC2 to INNOVATE back in 2020, at that time, annual revenue was $716.9 million, adjusted to exclude our former insurance company, and adjusted EBITDA for only approximately $25.5 million. Since then, INNOVATE has experienced significant growth and today's results represent roughly a three-year 25.7% CAGR on the top-line and approximately 36.6% CAGR for the adjusted EBITDA.

