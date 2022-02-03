Innovate & Elevate: The Knowledge House Welcomes Applicants for the 2022 Innovation Fellowship

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge House (TKH) welcomes applicants to apply for their 2022 Innovation Fellowship - the 12 month intensive program to prepare youth and young adults for technology-based career opportunities in the areas of web development, data science, and design. The Innovation Fellowship provides free digital skills training in coding and design programs through technical training, career support, and a comprehensive network of partners to help disconnected job seekers secure rewarding careers in the tech economy and become financially independent. The annual program will serve young people, ages 14-35, in three (3) major cities -- Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA and Newark, NJ as well as continued programming in New York State. The award-winning nonprofit organization looks forward to accepting 200 new students into their award-winning program by July 1st.

"The Knowledge House is a tech-enabled movement, solving the employment and income disparities in our communities. As the COO, I look forward to building and supporting an agile, and scalable environment, an impact-driven team, and helping build a movement to further our mission," Cyrus Z. Kazi, Chief Operating Officer, the latest member to join The Knowledge House team.

The Knowledge House looks forward to offering hybrid, in-person classes along with their online classes for students in all four cities, especially in Newark with support from BRICK Education Network. "South Ward Promise Neighborhood is excited to enter a partnership with The Knowledge House (TKH) to help close the gap on access to technology for our South Ward families. As we have seen exasperated over the last two years, access to technology is extremely limited and, in some cases, non-existent in many of our South Ward homes. This amazing partnership with TKH will not only bring 21st Century digital resources to our neighborhoods, but will substantially increase the household income of 30 South Ward families by helping caregivers secure employment in the technology and coding fields. TKH is transforming communities through access to opportunities in the digital age." Justine Asante, Director of Partner Operations at BRICK Education Network.

Story continues

Applications for The 2022 Innovation Fellowship can be found at: http://www.theknowledgehouse.org/apply/

Applicants must be:

Make less than $50,000 a year

Possess basic computer literacy skills (typing, internet research, email, etc.)

Speak and understand English

Possess a high school diploma, GED, or High School Equivalency (HSE)

Complete the entire recruitment process and pass all assessments

To speak with Jerelyn Rodriguez, CEO of The Knowledge House about providing technology based careers for youth and young adults of NYC, Newark, Atlanta and Los Angeles young people in the tech industry, please contact: Kim Wilson Marshall, PR Consultant, 329073@email4pr.com or 646.721.4375

About The Knowledge House (TKH)

The Knowledge House (TKH) is committed to taking low-income youth and young adults from unemployment and underemployment to financial independence and stability by providing them with free technical training and professional development services that put them on a direct path to employment in the tech sector. Companies that hire our graduates include Bloomberg LP, McKinsey and Company, DStillery, Citibank, Facebook, and Goldman Sachs.

Since its founding in 2014, TKH has grown to serve nearly 2,000 young people in New York. In 2021, TKH is expanding its programming to serve young people in Newark, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The Knowledge House has received generous funding from: NBA Foundation, American Heart Association, Robin Hood Foundation, Microsoft, Bloomberg, Capital One, French Montana, Goldman Sachs, New York Community Trust, Summerfield Foundation and more.

The Knowledge House has been featured in: Blavity , Ebony, Forbes, Crain's New York Business WABC "Here & Now" and many other media outlets.

To learn more, visit theknowledgehouse.org /

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovate--elevate-the-knowledge-house-welcomes-applicants-for-the-2022-innovation-fellowship-301475047.html

SOURCE The Knowledge House