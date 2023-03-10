U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,869.64
    -48.68 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,988.74
    -266.12 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.53
    -189.83 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.27
    -59.32 (-3.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    +33.60 (+1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    +0.35 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0054 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.2220 (-5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0100 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8450
    -1.3170 (-0.97%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,951.95
    -960.46 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.98
    +0.15 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
DEVELOPING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Innovation Depot's Voltage Accelerator to Partner with AppThink to Deploy Startup Curriculum and Coaching

·3 min read

Partnership to leverage proven tools and curriculum to guide participants through the new venture creation process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Depot's Voltage Accelerator has officially partnered with B2B coaching and curriculum platform, AppThink, to deploy curriculum and coaching for zero-to-one startup founders.

AppThink powered by HVL
AppThink powered by HVL

"With our partnership with AppThink we will better serve top-of-the-funnel, early-stage entrepreneurs. We want to maximize partnerships with the best-in-breed moving forward at the Innovation Depot," said Brooke Gillis, CEO, Innovation Depot.

The Voltage accelerator program is designed to support entrepreneurs who have an idea for a tech or tech-enabled business as they translate that idea into a prototype.

The idea incubator requires no previous tech or entrepreneurship experience. Before founders spend time and money on building a minimum viable product (MVP), Voltage helps future founders assess the feasibility and viability of their startup idea to see whether they should forge ahead with their concept, pivot, or go back to the drawing board.

"I'm proud to say we're changing the game for early-stage founders and the institutions that serve them. Our focus on quantifiable progress and community support allows our accelerator partners to do extended due diligence—in the earliest stages—which helps these institutions determine where to focus their investment of time and capital," said AppThink CEO, Kellie Clark. "We're committed to helping the organizations that serve founders create success stories, and we're passionate about investing in founders located in emerging ecosystems worldwide. But first, we're doing it in the ecosystem we love and believe in most—Birmingham."

AppThink will work with Innovation Depot to deliver their founder and new venture creation education content alongside a proprietary evaluation framework to help identify strong ideas and founders. In addition to deploying the training sessions, a dedicated team of instructors and advisors will facilitate post-program office hours focused on further preparing high-potential founders to turn their idea into a software solution. Graduates of the Voltage program will have access to a community network, where they can share learnings, ask questions, and further explore their ideas with other startup founders.

"I'm really excited to see founders gain the knowledge and insights they need to build amazing technology products and companies in our city," said Trevor Newberry, Cofounder of AppThink. "Founder education, connection, and support is critical to successfully starting a new venture and I'm proud that AppThink can play such an important role in delivering that to our home-grown entrepreneurs."

About Voltage

Voltage is designed to support entrepreneurs who have an idea for a tech or tech-enabled business as they translate that idea into a prototype. This idea incubator requires no previous tech or entrepreneurship experience. Before you spend time and money on building a minimum viable product (MVP), Voltage will help future founders assess the feasibility and viability of their startup idea to see whether they should forge ahead with their concept, pivot, or go back to the drawing board.

About AppThink

AppThink's mission is to help underestimated founders in untapped markets turn their ideas into execution. We believe that every founder has the potential to create something truly impactful, and it is our vision to help founders in rising cities become the best in the world. We believe that by providing the necessary tools and frameworks to accelerators and incubators in these communities, we can help launch and grow successful startups. Our values of building out loud, being audacious, being efficient, and being confidently humble drive us to make success stories happen in rising cities. Investors recognize the founders supported by AppThink as high quality and worth betting on, and we are dedicated to helping founders reach their full potential.

Media Contact:
Amanda Williams, Amanda@innovationdepot.org

Voltage
Voltage
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-depots-voltage-accelerator-to-partner-with-appthink-to-deploy-startup-curriculum-and-coaching-301769215.html

SOURCE AppThink

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Can’t Catch a Break as SVB, Block Trade Weigh on Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Adv

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About t

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raisi

  • GM offers voluntary buyouts to US salaried workers, expects $1.5B charge

    General Motors is laying out its plan to extract $2 billion in cost savings, and it seems reductions in its labor force will be a big part of it. “This voluntary program offers eligible employees an opportunity to make a career change or retire earlier. We are offering three packages based on level and service to the company. Employees are strongly encouraged to consider the program,” a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to Yahoo Finance. “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”

  • Top Companies for Employee Engagement and Development

    The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. Microsoft has the highest overall rank of the top 10 Management Top 250 companies for employee engagement and development, at No. 1, followed by Nvidia at No. 6.

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Sees Profits Surge Amid Global EV Boom

    CATL earnings nearly doubled in 2022 capped by a strong fourth quarter. It cited global EV demand. China EV stocks fell.

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Tesla's Dirty Little War In China

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Ex-Morgan Stanley Advisor Uses Fee Reductions to Lure Former Clients to LPL, Suit Claims

    Clients have transferred millions of dollars to the advisor’s new firm, according to Morgan Stanley which is suing the advisor for allegedly violating nonsolicitation agreements.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.