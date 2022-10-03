U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,663.40
    +77.78 (+2.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,398.69
    +673.18 (+2.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,760.19
    +184.57 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.64
    +41.92 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    +3.19 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.00
    +28.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    20.39
    +1.35 (+7.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    -0.2150 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0141 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3120
    -0.4170 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,424.79
    +300.55 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.73
    +7.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,902.96
    +9.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Innovation and Distinctive Design Underscored: Kia Canada introduces second-generation 2023 Niro

Kia Canada Inc.
·9 min read
Kia Canada Inc.
Kia Canada Inc.

2023 Niro

2023 Niro
2023 Niro

  • Second-generation Niro completely redesigned, available in all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) further advancing Kia’s Plan S electrification initiative

  • All-new exterior and interior styling incorporates cues from HabaNiro concept and the “Opposites United” design philosophy

  • Pricing for the Niro EV to start in the mid $40,000s

  • Limited number of Niro EV’s will be available for reservation on Oct 11th

  • Arriving in dealers Spring 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada announces full specification for the brand’s fourth vehicle to be launched under its Plan S strategy, the all-new 2023 Niro. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will launch in Canada in Spring 2023 with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV).

“The first-generation Niro has established strong credibility over the last few years in delivering on a practical crossover that’s also rooted in environmental consciousness,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “We’re thrilled to build on this with the second-generation Niro that will continue to offer Canadians a variety of powertrain options, increased range and sustainability through materials and technology.”

Launched for the first time in Canada in 2016, Niro was Kia’s first fully green vehicle offered only as a hybrid, and later as a plug-in-hybrid (2017) and pure electric (2019) small crossover. Perfectly timed for growth in this segment, Niro has enjoyed tremendous success in Canada for those looking for an environmentally conscious vehicle.

Raising the Bar of Distinction on Exterior Design

Inside and out, the 2023 Niro features bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy ‘Joy for Reason.’ The choice of colors, materials and finishes aim to strike the perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach to mobility and a future-oriented passenger car vision. The Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous sense of purpose that takes strong influence from the HabaNiro concept unveiled in 2019.

Just like the Kia Telluride and recently introduced all-new Sportage, with their unmistakable headlight design, the Niro is no exception. The DRLs are futuristic, inspired by the line of a heartbeat and are neatly integrated into the brand’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ on the front, that expands to the hood to emphasize its uniqueness. The Niro EV applies hexagonal three-dimensional patterns into the front fascia to create a futuristic and high-tech feel.

Along the side, the Niro features black wheel arches and side garnish, creating a visual connection from front to rear. A distinctive c-pillar is not only a design cue, but it is also functional; the aero blade allows air to pass inside the pillar for enhanced aerodynamics. Furthering on functionality, the dynamic wheel designs also minimize air resistance and are offered in 17-inches on the EV model, 16 or 18-inch sizes on the Niro HEV and 16-inches on PHEV.

The rear styling of the vehicle is stable and proportional, coupled with the c-pillar along the side, the overall look is contrasting and harmonious at the same time. The rear taillights are simplified and take inspiration from the Sportage’s daytime running lights, with a boomerang shape and vertically arrayed LEDs, completing the standout design of this second-generation Niro.

Sustainable and Thoughtfully Designed, an Interior that Inspires

The internal environment of the all-new Niro is modernized with a minimalist and slim design but in contrast, is high-tech and intuitive, with user-friendly control configurations. The vehicle comes standard with a 4.2-inch Super Vision Cluster paired with an 8-inch LCD audio display, or an available 10.25-inch Multi-Media Display with an easy-to-use graphic interface, that comes with split screen capability for multi-tasking of entertainment, navigation and personalized settings. An impressive 10.25-inch Supervision cluster is also available (on HEV/standard on EV), and when paired with the 10.25" Multi-Media Display provides customers nearly 21" of display screen.

The all-new Niro EV is environmentally conscious on the interior too. The cabin feels luxurious to the touch and incorporates materials that are recycled and animal-free. The vehicle is also more spacious, as it receives upgrades to its dimensions, making it longer and wider for increased passenger comfort and cargo capacity.

Three Powertrains to Suit Any Lifestyle

The all-new Niro will continue to be available in three different powertrains, offering customers a variety of options that best suit their lifestyle:

Niro EV

  • 64.8 kWh battery and 150 kW motor with DC fast-charging capability

  • On a level 3 fast charger, the battery can be replenished up to 80% in 43 minutes at maximum charging capability

  • On a level 2, the battery can be charged as quickly as 6 hours and 5 minutes at maximum charging capability

  • Up to 407 kilometers of range (increase of 22 kilometers over outgoing model)

Niro HEV

  • 1.6L hybrid engine with 32kW high-efficiency electric motor and 1.32kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

  • 6-speed DCT

  • 139 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque

Niro PHEV

  • 1.6L hybrid engine with 62kW high-efficiency electric motor and 11.1kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

  • 6-speed DCT

  • 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque

  • Using a level 2 charger, the battery can be charged in under 3 hours

  • Up to 55 kms of all electric range (increase of 13 kilometers over outgoing model)

Future-Proof Tech for Today’s Environmentally Conscious Driver

Green Zone Drive Mode has been introduced for this second-generation Niro (available on some HEV/PHEV models). When entering a green zone, EV mode will be engaged, which maximizes fuel efficiency and minimizes pollution (HEV and PHEV only). New to 2023, the vehicle not only uses navigation information, but also learns driving patterns when departing from personal registered zones, such as home or the workplace, and maximizes EV mode near those points.

Furthering its eco-friendliness, the 2023 Niro, when equipped with paddle shifters, includes a Smart Regenerative Braking System, which automatically controls the amount of regeneration using radar and road gradient information to capture lost energy and convert it into battery power. New for 2023 includes adjustable deceleration selection between strong, moderate or soft.

As seen on the recently launched 2022 EV6 and 2023 Sportage, the infotainment and HVAC controls are conveniently packaged on one touchscreen with a simple-to-use toggle switch (available on select trims). The Niro also features an available heads-up display, available smartphone wireless charging and available smart power tailgate for added convenience. New to Kia, is Digital Key to Touch, which allows the driver to both unlock/lock and start the vehicle utilizing compatible smartphones or smartwatches, taking the ownership experience to a whole a new level.

Always Secure and Protected – The Latest in Kia’s Safety Systems

The all-new Niro is equipped with all the latest in Kia’s leading-edge technology of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)i:

  • Standard Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with available Junction Turning capability: Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

  • Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW)ii: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

  • Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

  • Standard Rear Occupant Alert (ROA): Provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle

  • Standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane and help avoid a collision with rear-side vehicles when changing lanes

  • Standard Safe Exist Assist (SEA)iii: Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle

  • Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

  • Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA)iv: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

  • Available Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Forward/Reverse: Detects certain objects in front of and behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

  • Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most vehicles and other objects approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessary

  • Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision

  • Available Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): Helps to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside of the vehicle (EV only)

A limited number of Niro EVs will be available for pre-sale on October 11th, with a $1,000 deposit to secure the first of this all-new model arriving in Spring 2023.

Complete pricing of all powertrains will be announced closer to the on-sale date, however pricing for the all-new Niro EV is expected to start in the mid $40,000s.

Full specification is now available at Kia Canada EV certified dealers.

For more information on the 2023 Niro EV, Plug-In Hybrid and HEV please visit www.kia.ca/niro2023.

About Kia Canada
Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 186 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.

_____________________________________


i These features are not substitutes for safe driving,and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
ii Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.
iii Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.
iv Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2077aab5-f489-4bff-aa71-ded31f227e0c



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong

    Futures contracts on major market benchmarks were moving higher Monday morning on the first day of the fourth quarter, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) only managed barely to poke into positive territory as of 8 a.m. ET after having been down much of the morning. The downward move in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the big culprit holding the Nasdaq back Monday morning. Tesla's stock was down more than 5% in premarket trading on Monday.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Raise Demand Concerns; BYD Sales Keep Surging

    Tesla AI Day and deliveries loom amid China demand concerns. BYD has launched in Europe as it expands globally. Both EV stocks are struggling.

  • Tesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s shares dropped after the carmaker blamed a disappointing deliveries report on shipment issues that increased the number of vehicles that were on their way to customers as the quarter came to a close.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks St

  • Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

    Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. But used-car dealer CarMax Inc rang the alarm bells on Thursday, suggesting consumers were beginning to pull back from big-ticket purchases due to decades-high inflation.

  • Tesla Warns About New Challenges Despite Record Deliveries

    Elon Musk's group delivered fewer vehicles to customers than expected in Q3 and faced unexpected costs.

  • Strong New-Car Demand Collides With Rising Interest Rates

    Auto executives for months have expressed confidence there will be eager buyers for all the vehicles they can build. Most auto makers are scheduled to report third-quarter sales results Monday. Tight supplies continue to be the big problem, car executives and dealers say, as a shortage of computer chips and other supply-chain snags continue to dog vehicle output and curb sales.

  • Wisk Aero unveils new pilotless air taxi it plans to ask FAA to certify

    Unlike competitors like Santa Cruz-based Joby and San Jose-based Archer, Wisk said it won't start service until it can fly without a pilot on board.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • Manhattan’s EV-Charging Sites Now Outnumber Gas Stations 10 to 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Charging an electric car in Manhattan takes a little work — but it’s already much easier than finding a gas station.The borough has about 320 publicly accessible charging locations, according to data from the US Department of Energy, compared with just 29 remaining gas stations, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. In other words, Manhattan’s EV-charging sites now outnumber its gas stations more than 10 to one. Gas stations still dominate citywide

  • Volkswagen T-Roc: beneath the nip and tuck, VW’s lifted Golf is still middle-of-the-road

    Some car reviews write themselves. You sit down at the computer, and try out a few intros, and before you know it, one of them feels right, and away you go.

  • Now Tesla owners can charge on other networks (well, some of them can)

    The company has introduced an official adapter that lets some Tesla owners charge at other commercial charging stations. It doesn’t work with every Tesla.

  • Geely's Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways

    The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment slash roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Tesla has made progress on its Tesla bot, also called Optimus. Will it make Boston Dynamics or Serve Robotics shake in their boots?

  • Loop raises $60M to send EV charging infrastructure for a Loop

    Electric cars are great and all, but internal combustion engines (ICE) have one thing going for them: comprehensive, well-oiled infrastructure that means you can add 300 miles of range to your car, in 5 minutes, at any of 65,000 or so gas stations. Compare that with the one-hour stop at only about 6,000 high-speed charging stations (1,900 or so of which are Tesla-only chargers), and it quickly becomes obvious why solving EV charging is one of the biggest challenges in the world of EVs. Loop just raised $60 million to solve part of that puzzle, offering turn-key EV charging station networks.

  • Tesla built 365,923 electric vehicles in Q3, up 42 percent from Q2

    While the automaker hit a record high number of deliveries, the figure was below analyst expectations.

  • Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries

    -Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. The top electric car maker said "it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost," but some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items due to the weakening global economy. Ford Motor said last month inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the third quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

  • Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction

    A New York classic car collection could net $30 million at auction.

  • This Hybrid Superyacht-Submarine Concept Can Stay Underwater for up to Four Days

    U-Boat Worx's Nautilus design is the ultimate two-in-one.

  • Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

    A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in Lincoln, about 3 miles east of the state Capitol, police said. “This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said.

  • Want Rob Dickinson To Trick Up Your Porsche? Get In Line

    He was only five years old — and perhaps that's why what Rob Dickinson was about to see made such a big impression.

  • Ford Loses $1.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Fatal F-250 Rollover

    The automaker is appealing the verdict…