Innovation and Distinctive Design Underscored: Kia Canada introduces second-generation 2023 Niro

Second-generation Niro completely redesigned, available in all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) further advancing Kia’s Plan S electrification initiative

All-new exterior and interior styling incorporates cues from HabaNiro concept and the “Opposites United” design philosophy

Pricing for the Niro EV to start in the mid $40,000s

Limited number of Niro EV’s will be available for reservation on Oct 11 th

Arriving in dealers Spring 2023



TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada announces full specification for the brand’s fourth vehicle to be launched under its Plan S strategy, the all-new 2023 Niro. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will launch in Canada in Spring 2023 with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV).

“The first-generation Niro has established strong credibility over the last few years in delivering on a practical crossover that’s also rooted in environmental consciousness,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “We’re thrilled to build on this with the second-generation Niro that will continue to offer Canadians a variety of powertrain options, increased range and sustainability through materials and technology.”

Launched for the first time in Canada in 2016, Niro was Kia’s first fully green vehicle offered only as a hybrid, and later as a plug-in-hybrid (2017) and pure electric (2019) small crossover. Perfectly timed for growth in this segment, Niro has enjoyed tremendous success in Canada for those looking for an environmentally conscious vehicle.

Raising the Bar of Distinction on Exterior Design

Inside and out, the 2023 Niro features bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy ‘Joy for Reason.’ The choice of colors, materials and finishes aim to strike the perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach to mobility and a future-oriented passenger car vision. The Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous sense of purpose that takes strong influence from the HabaNiro concept unveiled in 2019.

Just like the Kia Telluride and recently introduced all-new Sportage, with their unmistakable headlight design, the Niro is no exception. The DRLs are futuristic, inspired by the line of a heartbeat and are neatly integrated into the brand’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ on the front, that expands to the hood to emphasize its uniqueness. The Niro EV applies hexagonal three-dimensional patterns into the front fascia to create a futuristic and high-tech feel.

Along the side, the Niro features black wheel arches and side garnish, creating a visual connection from front to rear. A distinctive c-pillar is not only a design cue, but it is also functional; the aero blade allows air to pass inside the pillar for enhanced aerodynamics. Furthering on functionality, the dynamic wheel designs also minimize air resistance and are offered in 17-inches on the EV model, 16 or 18-inch sizes on the Niro HEV and 16-inches on PHEV.

The rear styling of the vehicle is stable and proportional, coupled with the c-pillar along the side, the overall look is contrasting and harmonious at the same time. The rear taillights are simplified and take inspiration from the Sportage’s daytime running lights, with a boomerang shape and vertically arrayed LEDs, completing the standout design of this second-generation Niro.

Sustainable and Thoughtfully Designed, an Interior that Inspires

The internal environment of the all-new Niro is modernized with a minimalist and slim design but in contrast, is high-tech and intuitive, with user-friendly control configurations. The vehicle comes standard with a 4.2-inch Super Vision Cluster paired with an 8-inch LCD audio display, or an available 10.25-inch Multi-Media Display with an easy-to-use graphic interface, that comes with split screen capability for multi-tasking of entertainment, navigation and personalized settings. An impressive 10.25-inch Supervision cluster is also available (on HEV/standard on EV), and when paired with the 10.25" Multi-Media Display provides customers nearly 21" of display screen.

The all-new Niro EV is environmentally conscious on the interior too. The cabin feels luxurious to the touch and incorporates materials that are recycled and animal-free. The vehicle is also more spacious, as it receives upgrades to its dimensions, making it longer and wider for increased passenger comfort and cargo capacity.

Three Powertrains to Suit Any Lifestyle

The all-new Niro will continue to be available in three different powertrains, offering customers a variety of options that best suit their lifestyle:

Niro EV

64.8 kWh battery and 150 kW motor with DC fast-charging capability

On a level 3 fast charger, the battery can be replenished up to 80% in 43 minutes at maximum charging capability

On a level 2, the battery can be charged as quickly as 6 hours and 5 minutes at maximum charging capability

Up to 407 kilometers of range (increase of 22 kilometers over outgoing model)

Niro HEV

1.6L hybrid engine with 32kW high-efficiency electric motor and 1.32kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

6-speed DCT

139 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque



Niro PHEV

1.6L hybrid engine with 62kW high-efficiency electric motor and 11.1kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

6-speed DCT

180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque

Using a level 2 charger, the battery can be charged in under 3 hours

Up to 55 kms of all electric range (increase of 13 kilometers over outgoing model)



Future-Proof Tech for Today’s Environmentally Conscious Driver

Green Zone Drive Mode has been introduced for this second-generation Niro (available on some HEV/PHEV models). When entering a green zone, EV mode will be engaged, which maximizes fuel efficiency and minimizes pollution (HEV and PHEV only). New to 2023, the vehicle not only uses navigation information, but also learns driving patterns when departing from personal registered zones, such as home or the workplace, and maximizes EV mode near those points.

Furthering its eco-friendliness, the 2023 Niro, when equipped with paddle shifters, includes a Smart Regenerative Braking System, which automatically controls the amount of regeneration using radar and road gradient information to capture lost energy and convert it into battery power. New for 2023 includes adjustable deceleration selection between strong, moderate or soft.

As seen on the recently launched 2022 EV6 and 2023 Sportage, the infotainment and HVAC controls are conveniently packaged on one touchscreen with a simple-to-use toggle switch (available on select trims). The Niro also features an available heads-up display, available smartphone wireless charging and available smart power tailgate for added convenience. New to Kia, is Digital Key to Touch, which allows the driver to both unlock/lock and start the vehicle utilizing compatible smartphones or smartwatches, taking the ownership experience to a whole a new level.

Always Secure and Protected – The Latest in Kia’s Safety Systems

The all-new Niro is equipped with all the latest in Kia’s leading-edge technology of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)i:

Standard Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with available Junction Turning capability: Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW) ii : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (ROA): Provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle

Standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane and help avoid a collision with rear-side vehicles when changing lanes

Standard Safe Exist Assist (SEA) iii : Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) iv : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

Available Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Forward/Reverse: Detects certain objects in front of and behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most vehicles and other objects approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessary

Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision

Available Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): Helps to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside of the vehicle (EV only)

A limited number of Niro EVs will be available for pre-sale on October 11th, with a $1,000 deposit to secure the first of this all-new model arriving in Spring 2023.

Complete pricing of all powertrains will be announced closer to the on-sale date, however pricing for the all-new Niro EV is expected to start in the mid $40,000s.

Full specification is now available at Kia Canada EV certified dealers.

For more information on the 2023 Niro EV, Plug-In Hybrid and HEV please visit www.kia.ca/niro2023.

i These features are not substitutes for safe driving,and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

ii Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

iii Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

iv Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

