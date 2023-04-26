Innovation doesn't happen by following the rules! Startup Island TAIWAN x AWS Rethinking Workshop

TAIPEI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20th, Startup Island TAIWAN held the first "Rethinking Workshop" in collaboration with global corporate giant Amazon, exclusively opening up Amazon's unique reverse thinking methodology to Taiwan's startup community. Facilitated by AWS Startups team, dozens of Taiwanese startups signed up for the workshop to identify challenges in their products and services, improve decision-making quality, and enhance product development.

The AWS Rethinking Workshop was designed for all startup teams. One product manager from DeepWave stated that as an AI technology developer, using Amazon's reverse thinking approach helped them focus on users' pain points and visualize their ideas, which assists their research and development of technology solutions. They felt it was well-suited for startups looking to accelerate their growth. Oen Tech also expressed gratitude on Facebook, stating that they learned a lot from the workshop.

Startup Island TAIWAN x AWS Rethinking Workshop

Startup Island TAIWAN is committed to linking Taiwan startups with international resources and becoming the best assist to help them grow. They work with partners to provide startups with different perspectives and aim to promote Taiwan's innovative capabilities to the globe through NEXT BIG, Taiwan's trailblazers of innovation.

The first workshop was successfully rounded up, and Startup Island TAIWAN plan to continue collaborating with international partners and hosting more related events and workshops. Please follow along on Startup Island TAIWAN's website and Facebook page for more information!

Special thanks to the partners and event organizers AWS Startups Taiwan and One&Co Taipei, and participating startups WeatherTaiwan, Boostime, DeepWave, Oen Tech, and Wondercise Technology.

