Innovation Management Market worth $1.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Innovation Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Solutions and Services), Function (Product Development and Business Processes), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Innovation Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Innovation management solutions majorly focus on adding value to customers, employees, citizens, students, and faculty, among others. Innovative ideas, experience, and knowledge sharing not only result in value addition to organizations but also bring a sense of engagement among employees and customers of organizations, thereby promoting efficiency, workplace innovation, and continuous improvement. Enterprise innovation management has time to take a broader view.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Innovation Management Market"
261 – Tables
57 – Figures
233 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238981272

Solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The benefits of innovation management platforms are patented crowd science and innovation tools that turn ideas into scalable and innovative outcomes for end users. Enterprises across the globe are making efforts to carry out innovations in their existing product portfolios and business processes to increase their market shares and enhance their brand names. The increased demand for innovative products across the globe is driving enterprises to develop new products for meeting customer requirements.

Business processes function is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

On the basis of functions, the Innovation Management Market has been divided into product development and business processes. This chapter provides information on the functions of innovation management solutions and services in various enterprises across the world. The innovation management solutions and services are deployed by enterprises to streamline their product development and business processes, thereby resulting in their enhanced performance and growth. These innovation management solutions and services result in the development of new and innovative products, enhanced quality of products and services offered by enterprises, and improved workflows across business processes such as sales and marketing, legal, and Human Resource (HR).

On-premises deployment mode to hold higher market share

On-premise deployment is the most reliable deployment type when it comes to innovation management, owing to the criticality and confidentiality involved in analyzing ideas from employees, partners, and customers. Most enterprises prefer confidential data to lie on servers and mainframes physically installed within their premises to minimize the cost of troubleshooting the system in case of a single point of failure as well as security concerns associated with the private data of consumers. This deployment mode is considered trustworthy because the data is not migrated to the cloud, and the confidentiality and privacy of the data are preserved.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238981272

SMEs are adopting innovation management solutions at a higher rate

Based on organization size, the Innovation Management Market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The study of the Innovation Management Market, in terms of organization size, is important as it has a direct impact on the adoption of innovation management solutions across the globe. The adoption of innovation management solutions in large enterprises is relatively higher as compared to SMEs. The rapid growth of cloud-based innovation management solutions has increased the adoption of innovation management solutions among SMEs globally. The ease of deployment, cost-effectiveness, and the presence of multiple innovation management solution providers are factors driving SMEs to adopt these solutions.

IT and Telecom vertical is expected to hold a higher market share

The growing need for creative, customized, and innovative ideas is expected to drive the growth of the IT and telecommunications vertical, as new, customized, and innovative ideas have led the companies in this vertical from all regions to engage themselves in activities inside or outside the vertical. Social media platforms provide new channels for gathering, sharing, monitoring, and analyzing information in a cost-effective way. Hence, the IT and telecommunication vertical has made market intelligence for innovation accessible and easy for users so that they can integrate it with their own innovation management solution.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=238981272

North America to dominate the Innovation Management Market in 2021

The need for product and service innovation and enhancement is significantly increasing in various industry sectors to maintain the positions of enterprises in a competitive market. The rising R&D investments for innovations in various industry sectors, including IT and healthcare, is also another major driving factor for the increase in the adoption of innovation management solutions in this region. The collaboration of innovative solutions with social media for effective innovations provides the opportunity to enhance the adoption of innovation management solutions in North America. Cloud-based innovation management is expected to attract more customers due to the increased scalability of content and a lower total cost of ownership.

The report profiles the following key vendors:

Accenture (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Sopheon (US), Planview (US), Qmarkets (Israel), Brightidea (US), HYPE (Germany), Planbox (Canada), IdeaScale (US), innosabi (Germany), VIIMA (Germany), Exago (Portugal), KPMG (Netherlands), InnovationCast (Portugal), EY (Canada), Nosco (Denmark), Salesforce (US), InnoCentive (US), Medallia (US), Deloitte (UK), BCG (US), Inno360 (US), Idea Drop (UK), ITONICS (Germany), Rever (US), Induct (Norway), Sideways 6 (UK), Yambla (US), Ideawake (US), LoopedIn (UK), and Miro (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Workforce Management Market by Component, Solution (Time and Attendance Management, Workforce Scheduling, Leave and Absence Management), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/innovation-management-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/innovation-management.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-management-market-worth-1-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301400758.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

