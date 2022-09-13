Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Investment in BT BeaMedical Helping Advance New Surgical Laser Platform

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today updated shareholders on recent progress by BT BeaMedical Technologies Ltd. ("BeaMed") (formerly known as Squalus Medical Ltd.) to advance its new image guided surgical laser platform for treating previously inoperable cases of epilepsy and for enabling new treatment options for cancer cases in multiple specialties. In June 2022, the Company announced acquiring an interest in BeaMed.

BeaMed has informed the Company that it has initiated important software integration work; engaged regulatory agencies on appropriate development steps via the 510(k) pathway; formalized a distribution relationship with Fortec Medical (www.fortecmedical.com), which has access to over 2700 hospitals in the U.S.; and identified key opinion leaders to serve in scientific advisory capacities. BeaMed anticipates additional value-added events to occur as it aims to reshape laser guided surgery with its unique directed laser technology system.

More information on BeaMed can be found on its company website and via a presentation by BeaMed management introducing the company, at the links below.

BeaMed company website:

www.beam-med.com

BeaMed management introduction to company:

www.youtube.com/channel/UCyoklsj7NfFMpPzC81sXzHg

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The Company is also active in evaluating other potential investment opportunities that can add value and diversify its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements concerning future product development plans, including with respect to specific indications; statements regarding the therapeutic potential and capabilities of the StingRay System; future regulatory developments; and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are risks related to conducting pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and seeking regulatory and licensing approvals in the United States and other jurisdictions, including without limitation that compounds and devices may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere; prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials; the Company's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development, including the amount and timing of the sale of shares of common stock under securities purchase agreements; and the Company's licensee(s) may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing and the Company will not receive milestone payments. A more complete description of these and other risk factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

