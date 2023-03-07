Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage: Featuring Solar Tower-based CSP Plants & More

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the use of paraboidal and solar tower based concentrated solar power technologies integrated with thermal energy storage systems for uninterrupted renewable energy generation. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of membrane-free saltwater electrolysis for hydrogen generation and ballast water treatment in ships. The TOE provides latest innovations in utilizing floating systems for the generation of cost-effective and reliable wave energy. The TOE provides the latest insights in the use of silicon-based anodes for enhancing performance characteristics of lithium-ion batteries. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of silicon-based nanoparticles to increase the performance efficiency of perovskite solar cells and the use of micrometer sized metal hydrides for hydrogen storage.

The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage

Paraboidal Solar Collectors Integrated With Superheated Steam-based Molten Salts (SUMO) for Uninterrupted Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Generation

Sunrise CSP - Value Proposition

Sunrise CSP - Investor Dashboard

Solar Tower-based CSP Plants for Continuous On-demand Power Generation

Aalborg CSP - Value Proposition

Aalborg CSP - Investor Dashboard

Saltwater Electrolysis using a Membrane-free Electrolyzer for Hydrogen Generation

sHYp BV Ltd - Value Proposition

sHYp BV Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Innovative Design Enhances the Cost-efficiency and Reliability of Wave Power Generation

EcoWave Power - Value Proposition

Eco Wave Power - Investor Dashboard

Silicon-based Anode for Enhancing Performance Characteristics of Lithium-ion Batteries

Group14 Technologies' Value Proposition

Group14 Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Use of Silicon-based Nanoparticle Paste to increase Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency

ITMO University's Value Proposition

Microgrid to Replace Conventional Power Production for Off-grid Consumers

Enernet Global's Value Proposition

Enernet Global - Investor Dashboard

Specially Tailored Micrometer-sized Metal Hydrides For Hydrogen Storage

Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon's Value Proposition

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvh0ua

