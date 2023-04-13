DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Dietary Supplements: Brand Tactics and Consumer Trends (2023-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is approximately 16,000 words. It provides an analysis of supplement brand tactics, followed by an overview of consumer trends, government regulations, and market dynamics.

Leading experts and innovators in dietary supplements, consumer packaged goods, and nutritional sciences participated in the primary research process of this report. Their insights could help the supplements industry and its investors to better align with current market conditions and public health goals. The analysis also includes case studies of disruptive supplement startups.

Many of these startups have received substantial backing from venture capital firms. Dietary supplements category growth taps into trends of self-improvement, health/wellness, and even the digital health phenomenon of "the quantified self," in defiance of some consumer and regulatory skepticism.

In addition to creating new or transformed categories, startup-led disruption invites new demographics to participate in established categories they may have overlooked. While usage even among brand-loyal customers may be seasonal, many brands have already factored this variability into their approaches. But will they be profitable? How will this impact public health? This report leverages industry expertise, analyzes brand tactics, and identifies consumer trends to find answers.

The report also surfaces over 50 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure. This includes data visualizations that illuminate the disruptions, opportunities, and trends in the global supplements industry.

Innovations in Dietary Supplements: Brand Tactics and Consumer Trends (2023-2025) Report Highlights:

Investments in R&D, personalization, strategic acquisitions, and athletic partnerships are meant to establish credibility, often in new or niche categories, so that supplement brands can acquire and retain customers through digital business models.

Dietary supplements may bring new technologies or research advancements to market faster than conventional biotech routes.

The definition of what constitutes "personalization" varies across the category and industries at large.

Companies' success in market penetration increasingly depends upon data-driven optimizations, platform-dominated digital ecosystems, and innovative approaches that account for new channel-specific possibilities.

In the CPG space, frequent acquisitions, established M&A playbooks, and parenting advantages, such as economies of scale, synergies, and centralized corporate functions, can pay off.

As consumers of supplements share experiences on social media and in biohacking forums, continuously experiment, and increase their consumption, especially in sports nutrition, different segments are primed for different growth rates.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following questions:

How are supplement startups using R&D and personalization to evolve categories?

How do strategic partnerships and acquisitions help to establish credibility?

What are some of the e-commerce tactics that disruptive supplement brands use?

What are some of the health/wellness consumer trends driving growth?

How could consumer skepticism and government regulation drive change?

What is the range of market size estimates for dietary supplements?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction to Dietary Supplements Innovation

1.1 Key Benefits of This Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Executive Summary

2. Brand Tactics in Supplement Categories

2.1 R&D

2.2 Personalization

2.3 Establishing Credibility in New or Niche Categories

2.4 Digital Brand Creation and E-commerce Tactics

2.5 Strategic M&A

3. Consumer Trends in Supplement Categories

3.1 Popular Categories and Growth Drivers

3.2 Seasonal Usage

3.3 Self-Optimization

3.4 Consumer Skepticism and Government Regulation

4. Infographics: Innovations in Dietary Supplements

4.1 Infographics: An Overview of Category Disruptors

4.2 Infographics: Consumer Trends in the Supplements Category

4.3 Infographics: Global Market Size and Growth Rates in Dietary Supplements

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bellway

Cuure

Doseology Sciences

GNC Holdings (General Nutrition Centers)

Momentous/Amp Human

Obvi

OK Capsule

Psyched Wellness

Ritual

UNOMED

