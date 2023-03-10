U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,869.75
    -48.57 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,989.93
    -264.93 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.96
    -189.40 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.30
    -59.29 (-3.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.67
    +0.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.10
    +33.50 (+1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    +0.35 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0054 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.2220 (-5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0100 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8470
    -1.3150 (-0.97%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,951.95
    -960.46 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.98
    +0.15 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
DEVELOPING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies: Featuring AI Chatbots, Smartphone Parkinson's Detection & More

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiac implants including heart failure monitoring implanted sensor, heart neuromodulator, mitral valve repair and aortic patch.

Novel transplant diagnostic and perfusion technologies have also been covered in this issue. Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as wearable metamaterial MRI or AI enabled MRI and wound care technologies such as cell therapy, electroceutical wound dressing are included in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.

The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Chatbot For Mental Health Support

  • Wysa's Value Proposition

  • Wysa: Investor Dashboard

  • Nanoparticle-based Drug-coated Balloon Delivering Sirolimus and Paclitaxel

  • NanoTherapies's Value Proposition

  • Advanced NanoTherapies: Investor Dashboard

  • Normothermic Perfusion for Ex-vivo Organ Preservation

  • EBERS Medical Technology's Value Proposition

  • EBERS Medical Technology: Investor Dashboard

  • Rapid And Non-invasive Organ Rejection Detection Diagnostic

  • Plexision's Value Proposition

  • Plexision: Investor Dashboard

  • Sequencing-based Rapid Histocompatibility Assessment for Pre-Transplant Diagnosis

  • Value Proposition of Omixon Biocomputing

  • Omixon Biocomputing: Investor Dashboard

  • Wireless Wearable Metamaterial MRI Device to Reduce Scan Times and Improve Diagnosis

  • Multiwave Imaging's Value Proposition

  • Multiwave Imaging - Investor Dashboard

  • Miniature, Wireless, and Battery-free In-heart Sensor for Monitoring Left Atrial Pressure (LAP)

  • Value Proposition of Vectorious Medical Technologies

  • Vectorious Medical Technologies - Investor Dashboard

  • Single-use Sinus Endoscope to View Deep Intra-Sinus Anatomy

  • Value Proposition of 3NT Medical

  • 3NT Medical - Investor Dashboard

  • AI-powered Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reconstruction Software for High-quality Images

  • Value Proposition of AIRS Medical Inc.

  • AIRS Medical Inc. - Investor Dashboard

  • Point-of-care AI-enabled Wearable Device for Joint Health Assessment

  • Value Proposition of Sensemodi

  • Sensemodi - Investor Dashboard

  • Cell Therapy for Repairing Cardiac Damage Due to Myocardial Infarction

  • Metcela - Value Proposition

  • Metcela - Investor Dashboard

  • Neuromodulator Device Stimulating Carotid Baroreceptors to Treat Heart Failure

  • CVRx - Value Proposition

  • CVRx - Investor Dashboard

  • Indirect Mitral Annuloplasty for Treating Mitral Regurgitation

  • Cardiac Dimensions - Value Proposition

  • Cardiac Dimensions - Investor Dashboard

  • Catheter-based Biomimetic Patch for Treating Aortic Dissection

  • Aortyx's Value Proposition

  • Aortyx - Investor Dashboard

  • Catheter-based Procedure for Pressure Restoration in Aortic Stenosis

  • Pi-Cardia's Value Proposition

  • Pi-Cardia - Investor Dashboard

  • Autologous Cellular Therapy for Burn Wound Healing

  • RenovaCare, Inc. - Value Proposition

  • RenovaCare, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

  • Electroceutical Wound Dressing with Broad-spectrum Antimicrobial Impact

  • Vomaris Innovations - Value Proposition

  • Vomaris Innovations - Investor Dashboard

  • Electrical Impedance Demography (EID)-based Portable Device for Diagnosing Basal and Squamous Cell Skin Cancer

  • The University of Utah's Value Proposition

  • AI-based Smartphone Application for Detecting Parkinson's Disease

  • RMIT University - Value Proposition

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Wysa

  • NanoTherapiesn

  • EBERS Medical Technology

  • Plexision

  • Omixon Biocomputing

  • Vectorious Medical Technologies

  • 3NT Medical

  • AIRS Medical Inc.

  • Sensemodi

  • Sensemodi

  • Metcela

  • CVRx

  • Cardiac Dimensions

  • Aortyx

  • Pi-Cardia

  • RenovaCare, Inc.

  • Vomaris Innovations

  • The University of Utah

  • RMIT University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxcktp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovations-and-growth-opportunities-in-cardiac-implants-wound-care-mri-and-organ-transplant-technologies-featuring-ai-chatbots-smartphone-parkinsons-detection--more-301768868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Schwab Can’t Catch a Break as SVB, Block Trade Weigh on Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Sees Profits Surge Amid Global EV Boom

    CATL earnings nearly doubled in 2022 capped by a strong fourth quarter. It cited global EV demand. China EV stocks fell.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Adv

  • Exclusive-Chip equipment maker ASML's suppliers eye Asia plants outside China amid tensions

    HANOI/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML Holding NV are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents seen by Reuters. Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip. "The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

  • Tesla's Dirty Little War In China

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • U.S. bank stocks add to losses as regulators shutter SVB Financial

    Shares of U.S. banks extended recent losses on Friday, with regional banks the hardest hit, as the failure of SVB Financial Group reverberated across the financial industry. A California banking regulator on Friday closed SVB, putting the tech-heavy lender into receivership in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. The state regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to dispose of SVB's assets in an episode that spilled over into other U.S. and European banks and sparked fears about hidden risks in the sector.

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raisi

  • GM offers voluntary buyouts to US salaried workers, expects $1.5B charge

    General Motors is laying out its plan to extract $2 billion in cost savings, and it seems reductions in its labor force will be a big part of it. “This voluntary program offers eligible employees an opportunity to make a career change or retire earlier. We are offering three packages based on level and service to the company. Employees are strongly encouraged to consider the program,” a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to Yahoo Finance. “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”

  • Signature Bank Stock Down 12% in Volatile Action as Sell-Off Continues

    SBNY shares sank as low as $64.60 at 14:45 UTC on Friday, a drop of around 28% from its opening price of just over $90.

  • GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

    General Electric Co is working on addressing issues with the durability of its LEAP jet engines and changes will be rolled out next year, Karl Sheldon, a senior executive at the company's aerospace unit, said on Thursday. Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions. Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse a cautionary tale, says New Constructs

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the “latest frontier” in a “market reckoning” according to independent equity research firm New Constructs. On Friday Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the FDIC as receiver. Reports emerged this week of funds advising their clients to pull their money from Silicon Valley Bank, which helps fund tech startups backed by venture-capital firms.

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • U.S. crypto exchanges could face possible class-action lawsuit

    Securities lawyer Tom Grady, known as one of the nation’s leading investment fraud attorneys, is preparing for potential litigation against the nation’s biggest crypto exchanges