Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies: Featuring AI Chatbots, Smartphone Parkinson's Detection & More
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiac implants including heart failure monitoring implanted sensor, heart neuromodulator, mitral valve repair and aortic patch.
Novel transplant diagnostic and perfusion technologies have also been covered in this issue. Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as wearable metamaterial MRI or AI enabled MRI and wound care technologies such as cell therapy, electroceutical wound dressing are included in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Chatbot For Mental Health Support
Wysa's Value Proposition
Wysa: Investor Dashboard
Nanoparticle-based Drug-coated Balloon Delivering Sirolimus and Paclitaxel
NanoTherapies's Value Proposition
Advanced NanoTherapies: Investor Dashboard
Normothermic Perfusion for Ex-vivo Organ Preservation
EBERS Medical Technology's Value Proposition
EBERS Medical Technology: Investor Dashboard
Rapid And Non-invasive Organ Rejection Detection Diagnostic
Plexision's Value Proposition
Plexision: Investor Dashboard
Sequencing-based Rapid Histocompatibility Assessment for Pre-Transplant Diagnosis
Value Proposition of Omixon Biocomputing
Omixon Biocomputing: Investor Dashboard
Wireless Wearable Metamaterial MRI Device to Reduce Scan Times and Improve Diagnosis
Multiwave Imaging's Value Proposition
Multiwave Imaging - Investor Dashboard
Miniature, Wireless, and Battery-free In-heart Sensor for Monitoring Left Atrial Pressure (LAP)
Value Proposition of Vectorious Medical Technologies
Vectorious Medical Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Single-use Sinus Endoscope to View Deep Intra-Sinus Anatomy
Value Proposition of 3NT Medical
3NT Medical - Investor Dashboard
AI-powered Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reconstruction Software for High-quality Images
Value Proposition of AIRS Medical Inc.
AIRS Medical Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Point-of-care AI-enabled Wearable Device for Joint Health Assessment
Value Proposition of Sensemodi
Sensemodi - Investor Dashboard
Cell Therapy for Repairing Cardiac Damage Due to Myocardial Infarction
Metcela - Value Proposition
Metcela - Investor Dashboard
Neuromodulator Device Stimulating Carotid Baroreceptors to Treat Heart Failure
CVRx - Value Proposition
CVRx - Investor Dashboard
Indirect Mitral Annuloplasty for Treating Mitral Regurgitation
Cardiac Dimensions - Value Proposition
Cardiac Dimensions - Investor Dashboard
Catheter-based Biomimetic Patch for Treating Aortic Dissection
Aortyx's Value Proposition
Aortyx - Investor Dashboard
Catheter-based Procedure for Pressure Restoration in Aortic Stenosis
Pi-Cardia's Value Proposition
Pi-Cardia - Investor Dashboard
Autologous Cellular Therapy for Burn Wound Healing
RenovaCare, Inc. - Value Proposition
RenovaCare, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Electroceutical Wound Dressing with Broad-spectrum Antimicrobial Impact
Vomaris Innovations - Value Proposition
Vomaris Innovations - Investor Dashboard
Electrical Impedance Demography (EID)-based Portable Device for Diagnosing Basal and Squamous Cell Skin Cancer
The University of Utah's Value Proposition
AI-based Smartphone Application for Detecting Parkinson's Disease
RMIT University - Value Proposition
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Wysa
NanoTherapiesn
EBERS Medical Technology
Plexision
Omixon Biocomputing
Vectorious Medical Technologies
3NT Medical
AIRS Medical Inc.
Sensemodi
Metcela
CVRx
Cardiac Dimensions
Aortyx
Pi-Cardia
RenovaCare, Inc.
Vomaris Innovations
The University of Utah
RMIT University
