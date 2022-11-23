Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices Including Bionic Pacemakers, Transcranial Stimulation for OCD & Smart Garments
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes diagnostic and monitoring technologies such as point of care diagnostic for sexually transmitted disease, COVID-19 immunoassay, amplified lateral flow assay, SARS-CoV-2 detection from saliva, portable fetal monitoring, AI powered stethoscope, AI software for accurate breast cancer assessment, remote patient monitoring, contactless glaucoma monitoring, home monitoring of high risk pregnant women, and wearable sensors.
Some of the advanced medical device innovations covered in the report are bionic pacemaker, transcranial stimulation for treating compulsive disorder, smart garments for treating mobility issues, sleep mask for treating diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices
Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
Point-Of-Care Detection of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Using Linear Dichroism
Expar for Diagnostic Platform's Increased Sensitivity
Linear Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) Assay for Higher Sensitivity
Low-Cost and Easy-To-Use Lateral Flow Test With Enhanced Performance for Better Infection Control
Senzo - Investor Dashboard
Covid-19 Immunoassay Testing in 1 Minute
Flow-Through Immunofiltration Technology to Enable Shorter Turnaround With Immunoassay
Biolytical Laboratories - Investor Dashboard
Bionic Pacemaker Restoring Cardiac Performance
Synchronising Heart Rhythm With Respiratory Cycles to Reverse Cardiac Damage and Enable Better Cardiac Output
Ceryx Medical - Investor Dashboard
Mobile Application Enabling Automated Heart Disease Detection Through Smart Stethoscopes
Early Detection of Heart Murmur and Atrial Fibrillation in Doctors' Offices and Telemedicine
Eko Devices - Investor Dashboard
Portable At-Home Ultrasound Device for Fetal Monitoring
Compact At-Home Handheld Ultrasound Solution Reduces Unnecessary In-Clinic Visits
Pulsenmore Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
Portable Excimer Laser-Based System for Treating Lower Extremity Vascular Disease
Enabling Complete Elimination of Blockages Through Photoablation
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for Treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Enabling Safe and Effective Treatment of OCD Through Deep TMS
Brainsway, Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
Wearable Smart Garment for Treating Mobility Issues in Patients
Facilitating Natural Movement in Patients Through Functional Electrical Stimulation
Cionic, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Wearable Sleep Mask for Treating Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Oedema (DMO)
Use of Light Energy to Effectively Treat and Prevent the Progression of Dr and Dmo
Polyphotonix Medical Ltd - Investor Dashboard
Ai-Powered Stethoscope for Classification of Cardiopulmonary Diseases
Voqx is An Intelligent Stethoscope That Converts Infrasound into Audible Range
Sanolla - Investor Dashboard
Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
Wearable Patient Monitoring Help Improve Hospital Workflow Efficiency, Reduce Healthcare Costs, and Enhance Patient Outcomes
Biobeat - Investor Dashboard
Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Diagnostic Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection
Innovative Ai Technology Offering An Affordable and Accurate Solution for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection
Aeye Health - Investor Dashboard
Contactless Ai Technology for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring
Ioperfect Utilizes Proprietary Ai Technology for Contactless Iop Analysis for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring
Ophthalmic Sciences - Investor Dashboard
Ai Software for Accurate Dense Breast Tissue Assessment for Diagnosis of Breast Cancer
The B-Box AI Algorithm Automatically Classifies ACR Bi-RADS Breast Density That Allows Radiologists to Detect Breast Cancer
B-Rayz - Investor Dashboard
Non-Invasive Home Monitoring of Pregnant Women at Risk of a Premature Birth
The Smart Pad Technology Comprises a Wireless Sensor That Enables Home Pregnancy Monitoring
REA - Investor Dashboard
Fast Detection of Sars-Cov-2 from Saliva Samples
Value Proposition of MIT
Self-Powered Wearable Medical Sensors for Accurate and Continuous Health Monitoring
Value Proposition of Penn State University
