Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Respiratory and Cardiac Management Devices, MRI and Digital Health Solutions 2022

The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiology such as point-of-care cardiac diagnostics, digital therapy for cardiometabolic disorder management, and innovations in respiratory disease management such as smart stethoscopes performing lung auscultation, and other respiratory management systems.

Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as AI-enabled MRI has been covered in this issue. Novel digital health solutions such as AI-enabled digital therapy, digital behavioral therapy and VR-enabled surgical planning have also been covered in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.



The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development, and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantables, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image-guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research cover cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

Point-of-Care Machine Learning-enabled Cardiac Diagnostic

Value Proposition of CorVista Health

CorVista Health - Investor Dashboard

Machine Learning-enabled Genetic Risk Assessment for Opioid Addiction

Value Proposition of SOLVD Health

SOLVD Health - Investor Dashboard

Low Profile Rapid Exchange Catheters for Critical Limb Ischemia and Stenosis

Value Proposition of Transit Scientific

Transit Scientific - Investor Dashboard

Lightweight Bionic Hand with Multiple Grip Patterns for Below-the-elbow Amputees

COVVI Ltd. - Value Proposition

COVVI Ltd. - Investor Dashboard

Smart Stethoscope for Performing Lung Auscultation in Pediatric Patients

StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Value Proposition

StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Digital Therapeutics Solution for Cardiometabolic Condition Management

DarioHealth Corp - Value Proposition

DarioHealth Corp - Investor Dashboard

Incisionless Transcervical System for Treating Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids

Gynesonics - Value Proposition

Gynesonics - Investor Dashboard

Metabolism Tracking by CO2 and Flow Sensor Enabled Breathalyzer

Lumen - Value Proposition

Lumen - Investor Dashboard

Portable Digital Spirometer to Monitor Lungs Performance

Value Proposition of Aluna

Aluna - Investor Dashboard

Hydrogel-free Skin Electrodes for Medical Devices and Wearables

Value Proposition of FLEXcon

FLEXcon - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Solution for Prostate MRI Analysis

Quibim - Value Proposition

Quibim - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Medical Software for MRI Analysis for Precise Diagnosis

AI Medical AG's Value Proposition

AI Medical AG - Investor Dashboard

AI-powered Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for Improved Clinical Decision-making

HealthPlix Technologies - Value Proposition

HealthPlix Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Treating Mental Health Disorders

Ieso - Value Proposition

Ieso - Investor Dashboard

Virtual Reality (VR)-based Pre-operative Surgery Planning and Simulation Technology

PrecisionOS - Value Proposition

PrecisionOS - Investor Dashboard

Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Whole Genome Sequencing

Value Proposition of DZD

DZD - Investor Dashboard

Smart Soft Contact Lens-based Tonometer for Continuous Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

Value Proposition of Purdue University

Normothermic Perfusion with Molecular Scissors-based Enzyme to Alter Blood Type of Organ

Value Proposition of University of Cambridge

