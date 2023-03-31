Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Respiratory and Cardiac Management Devices, MRI and Digital Health Solutions 2022
DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Respiratory and Cardiac Management Devices, MRI and Digital Health Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiology such as point-of-care cardiac diagnostics, digital therapy for cardiometabolic disorder management, and innovations in respiratory disease management such as smart stethoscopes performing lung auscultation, and other respiratory management systems.
Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as AI-enabled MRI has been covered in this issue. Novel digital health solutions such as AI-enabled digital therapy, digital behavioral therapy and VR-enabled surgical planning have also been covered in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development, and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantables, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image-guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research cover cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research cover cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
Point-of-Care Machine Learning-enabled Cardiac Diagnostic
Value Proposition of CorVista Health
CorVista Health - Investor Dashboard
Machine Learning-enabled Genetic Risk Assessment for Opioid Addiction
Value Proposition of SOLVD Health
SOLVD Health - Investor Dashboard
Low Profile Rapid Exchange Catheters for Critical Limb Ischemia and Stenosis
Value Proposition of Transit Scientific
Transit Scientific - Investor Dashboard
Lightweight Bionic Hand with Multiple Grip Patterns for Below-the-elbow Amputees
COVVI Ltd. - Value Proposition
COVVI Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
Smart Stethoscope for Performing Lung Auscultation in Pediatric Patients
StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Value Proposition
StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Investor Dashboard
AI-based Digital Therapeutics Solution for Cardiometabolic Condition Management
DarioHealth Corp - Value Proposition
DarioHealth Corp - Investor Dashboard
Incisionless Transcervical System for Treating Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids
Gynesonics - Value Proposition
Gynesonics - Investor Dashboard
Metabolism Tracking by CO2 and Flow Sensor Enabled Breathalyzer
Lumen - Value Proposition
Lumen - Investor Dashboard
Portable Digital Spirometer to Monitor Lungs Performance
Value Proposition of Aluna
Aluna - Investor Dashboard
Hydrogel-free Skin Electrodes for Medical Devices and Wearables
Value Proposition of FLEXcon
FLEXcon - Investor Dashboard
AI-based Solution for Prostate MRI Analysis
Quibim - Value Proposition
Quibim - Investor Dashboard
AI-based Medical Software for MRI Analysis for Precise Diagnosis
AI Medical AG's Value Proposition
AI Medical AG - Investor Dashboard
AI-powered Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for Improved Clinical Decision-making
HealthPlix Technologies - Value Proposition
HealthPlix Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Treating Mental Health Disorders
Ieso - Value Proposition
Ieso - Investor Dashboard
Virtual Reality (VR)-based Pre-operative Surgery Planning and Simulation Technology
PrecisionOS - Value Proposition
PrecisionOS - Investor Dashboard
Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Whole Genome Sequencing
Value Proposition of DZD
DZD - Investor Dashboard
Smart Soft Contact Lens-based Tonometer for Continuous Intraocular Pressure Monitoring
Value Proposition of Purdue University
Normothermic Perfusion with Molecular Scissors-based Enzyme to Alter Blood Type of Organ
Value Proposition of University of Cambridge
Key Contacts
Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
AI Medical AG
Aluna
COVVI Ltd.
CorVista Health
DZD
DarioHealth Corp
FLEXcon
Gynesonics
HealthPlix Technologies
Ieso
Lumen
PrecisionOS
Quibim
SOLVD Health
StethoMe sp. z o.o.
Transit Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0qzri
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovations-and-growth-opportunities-in-respiratory-and-cardiac-management-devices-mri-and-digital-health-solutions-2022-301786188.html
SOURCE Research and Markets