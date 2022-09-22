U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,781.50
    -24.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,150.00
    -132.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,607.75
    -102.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.42
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8700
    +0.8340 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,690.30
    -306.21 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.78
    -12.09 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,047.37
    -265.76 (-0.97%)
     

Innovations In Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Are Cascading The Demand For Penile Implants; Sales Value Is Expected To Reach Us$ 212 Mn In The Next 5 Years | Report Fact.MR

0
FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Hospital Sector Dominates The Penile Implants Market Since Most Inflatable Penile Implant Treatments Are Carried Out In Inpatient Or Outpatient Hospital Settings

Seoul, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for penile implants is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2027 and reach a market valuation of US$ 303.7 million by 2027, says Fact.MR, market research, and competitive intelligence provider.

A penile prosthesis is a medical technique that can improve the quality of life for male patients with (ED) erectile dysfunction. ED is a condition where the penis is unable to maintain its erectile position for an extended period of time, which results in erectile dysfunction disorder and negatively impacts the patient's ability to lead a healthy lifestyle. Problems with erectile dysfunction can affect a person's mental health and other lifestyle-related issues.

There are many different medications and surgical techniques available to treat ED, but penile implants are the most reliable and effective method of treatment since they offer far more effective care and can treat the majority of patient populations. They are significantly more effective implants than any other treatments or surgeries.

Get a Sample PDF of This Research Report with a Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7713

Inflatable implants and non-inflatable implants are types of penile implants. Inflatable implants are highly popular due to their effective qualities such as patient satisfaction, low risk of infection associated with penile implant placement, and more.

External penile support devices, penile vibrators, tissue engineering, nanotechnology, and endovascular innovation are a few recent developments being developed to treat ED. These developments are required to modify the ED treatment plan.

Changes in lifestyle habits, such as consuming alcohol, smoking, and pressure from the workplace, are some of the factors that could propel the penile implants industry in the next 5 years. The prevalence of erectile dysfunctions, growing awareness of penile diseases, and the introduction of cutting-edge implants and systems are some factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the penile implants market during the anticipated period.

Presence of Highly Advanced Surgical Systems & Qualified Urologists in North America

North America dominates the penile implants market and is expected to account for a higher market share. The presence of highly advanced surgical equipment & skilled urologists in the region, the rise in preference for outpatient settings for minimal-invasive surgical procedures, the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities, the rising demand for surgical treatment options for a better romantic life, and a supportive reimbursement framework for medical procedures are some of the factors propelling market growth in the North America region.

Over the coming years, the market in Europe is expected to expand dramatically. One of the main factors influencing the market in the region is the high incidence of various urological problems as well as the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, renal disorders, and more brought on by unhealthy lifestyles, boosting the growth of erectile dysfunction disorders. In addition to this, it is anticipated that increased rates of obesity, spinal cord injuries, hormone abnormalities, and heart disease would all contribute to an increase in erectile dysfunction, which will increase the demand for penile prosthesis procedures.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global penile implants market is currently valued at US$ 272.4 million.

  • Worldwide sales of inflatable penile implants are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% and reach US$ 212 million by 2027.

  • China’s penile implants market is expected to reach US$ 53 million by 2027.

  • North America and Asia Pacific are profitable markets for penile implant producers due to growing product awareness and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7713

Key Segments in Penile Implants Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Inflatable Implants

    • Non-inflatable Implants

  • End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

    • Urology Centers

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are concentrating on creating penile implants with cutting-edge technology that are more effective and have better designs.

  • The Prosthetics Registry and Outcomes in Urology at Duke was established in January 2018 by the Duke Division of Urology, a U.S.-based institute, with the goal of measuring patient satisfaction following penile implant surgery. With the aid of the gathered data, the new endeavour will assist surgeons in enhancing the quality of surgery.

  • Shah's Penile Implant is a significant participant in India, offering a wide variety of penile implant items all over the nation. The participants compete is based on the cost, accessibility, quality, and diversity of their products.

Quick Buy Penile Implants Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7713

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global penile implants market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (inflatable implants, non-inflatable implants) and end user (hospitals, urology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the penile implants industry include Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Rigicon Inc., and Zephyr Surgical Implants (ZSI).

Recent Developments in Penile Implants Market

  • The two most popular inflatable three-piece penile implants used in the surgical procedure are Rigicon's Infla10 and Boston Scientific's AMS 700.

  • A novel approach to the treatment of erectile dysfunction was introduced in March 2019 by the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre, a medical facility with headquarters in Florida. For those patients with erectile dysfunction, the program offers penile prosthesis.

  • In July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced Tactra, its newest malleable penile implant product, as a treatment for erectile dysfunction.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Penile Prostheses Market: Penile prostheses market show significant growth over the forecast period, as the male patient pool is high in every geographical region, more than 30 million male population in U.S have ED (erectile dysfunction) which directly affect their lifestyle. The use of medicine to treat ED (erectile dysfunction) show various side effect which harms the patient body and metabolic rate along with the lifestyle directly, so the market of penile prostheses directly got boosted in the market for treating ED (erectile dysfunction).

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: The preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR and is likely to register an impressive valuation through 2031. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is broadening growth prospects. Preimplantation genetic testing is gaining traction for diagnosing minor disabilities and other serious diseases such as cancer. Researchers are also focusing on using innovative techniques for eliminating the possibility of embryo destruction while preimplantation genetic testing.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: The global hormone replacement therapy market is estimated at USD 18.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 32.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. The global hormone replacement therapy market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 14.4 Billion by the end of 2032. The global hormone replacement therapy market holds ~12% of the global therapy market.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: The global market for vaginal rejuvenation is expected to register growth over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation and the commercialisation & marketing of vaginal procedures are among factors likely to boost the market. Revolutionary developments in the cosmetic and beauty industry increase the desire for body enhancement in women. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation is gaining attention worldwide.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Enraged

    Elon Musk is angry. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and, above all, fights his detractors.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Meta and Google are shrinking their workforces — but not through attention-getting mass layoffs

    The tech giants aren't cutting jobs en masse. Instead, they're slimming their staff more indirectly.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Inflation: Fed has 'been making the same mistake for a year and a half,' economist says

    Andrew Levin, Former Federal Reserve Board Special Adviser and Dartmouth College Economics Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market reactions to the Fed's interest rate hike.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation, and sees aggressive increases ahead. What's it mean for you?

    The Fed lifted its key interest rate 0.75 percentage point for a third straight meeting to curb inflation. But the move raises the risk of recession.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Score You This Much Monthly

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Hawkish Fed Sees New Terminal Rate

    The stock market whipsawed lower as the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points and forecast a new terminal rate of 4.6%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]