New Innovations opens Prospects for the Cancer Vaccine Market, Propelling the Growth of Market at 12% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

NEWARK, Del, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cancer Vaccine Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, according to a new report published by Future Market Insights. The report predicts that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 24.22 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges of our time, with millions of people diagnosed with the disease every year.



The cancer vaccine market is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, growing awareness about cancer vaccines, and government initiatives to promote cancer research and development. One of the key factors driving the growth of the cancer vaccine market is the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. This is due to a variety of factors, such as aging populations, changing lifestyle patterns, and environmental factors. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise, there is a greater need for effective cancer treatments, including cancer vaccines.

Government initiatives are also playing a significant role in driving the growth of the cancer vaccine market. Governments around the world are investing heavily in cancer research and development, which has led to increased funding for cancer vaccine development and clinical trials. For example, the US government has launched the Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to accelerate cancer research and improve cancer treatment and prevention.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market for cancer vaccines expanded at a 9% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

The market for cancer vaccines is anticipated to expand at a 12% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market for cancer vaccines is anticipated to reach US$ 24.22 billion by 2033.

Recombinant cancer vaccines have the biggest market share, according to the Future Market Insights research.

For the market for cancer vaccines, North America is anticipated to hold a 40% market share.

With a share of 20% throughout the projection period, it is expected that the East & South Asia market would grow considerably.

Story continues

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Cancer Vaccines.” says an FMI analyst

Market Competition

Key players in the market include companies such as Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Vaccinogen, Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and OSE Immunotherapeutics, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In January 2023, the U.K. government announced a collaboration with BioNTech, a German company, to trial potential vaccines for cancer and other illnesses, while campaigners cautioned that any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer vaccines that aim to activate the immune system against harmful cells, will be tested on cancer patients in England at both early and late stages. The therapies target active cancer cells and work to prevent their return. BioNTech will establish new research and development centers in the U.K., including a laboratory in Cambridge and a headquarters in London, and aim to supply 10,000 therapies to patients from September 2023 until the end of the decade.



The firm developed one of the most widely-distributed Covid-19 vaccines in collaboration with U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. The collaboration will cover various cancer types and infectious diseases affecting collectively hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

More Insights Available



FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Cancer Vaccines market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Technology, Treatment Method, Application & Region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Cancer Vaccines Industry Survey

Technology:

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines

Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines

Treatment Method:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Application:

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Other Applications



LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

