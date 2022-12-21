Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring Blue Gentoo, Honeybee Robotics & More
This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of real-time monitoring devices and software platforms for cost-effective gas hydrate management in oil and gas assets. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of portable pipeline monitoring solutions that optimizes small bore tubing operations in the oil and gas industry. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of flexible pipeline inspection robots for the cost-efficient monitoring of the refinery pipelines. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of polyurethane adsorbents and electromagnetic pulses for non-toxic oil spill remediation. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of neutron based non-destructive oil and gas pipeline blockage detection, and the use of proprietary bacterial strains for the sustainable production of biofuels used in rocket propulsion and jet engines.
The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.
The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry
Cost-effective Risk-based Hydrate Management in the Oil & Gas (O&G) Industry
Blue Gentoo - Value Proposition
Blue Gentoo - Investor Dashboard
Portable Pipeline Monitoring Solution that Optimizes Small-bore Tubing (SBT) Operations
Paragon Inspection Solutions - Value Proposition
Paragon Inspection Solutions - Investor Dashboard
Software Development Kit (SDK)-based Platform that Enables Efficient Use of Modern Rig Data
Corva - Value Proposition
Corva - Investor Dashboard
Flexible Robots that Enable Timely and Cost-efficient Monitoring of Refinery Pipelines
Honeybee Robotics - Value Proposition
Honeybee Robotics - Investor Dashboard
Lignin and Carbon Nanotube-based Polyurethane Adsorbents for Oil Spill Remediation
NIMTE's Value Proposition
Use of Electromagnetic Pulses for the Non-toxic Remediation of Oil Spills
Fermilab - Value Proposition
Synthetic Transportation Fuels Made from Air and Sunlight Replacing Fossil Fuels
ETH Zurich's Value Proposition
Supercritical Water Gasification Promises to Offer Faster and Cost-effective Approach to Convert Petrochemical Waste to Green Fuel
University of Saskatchewan's Value Proposition
Repurposing Elemental Sulfur from Oil Refining to Develop Polymers with Superior Mechanical Properties
University of Arizona - Value Preposition
Neutron Based Non-destructive Oil and Gas Pipeline Blockage Detection
TUM - Value Proposition
Rapid and Economical Methanol Production Using Photo-oxidation of Methane
University of Manchester - Value Proposition
Energy-dense Sustainable Biofuel Produced from the Bacteria
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory - Value Proposition
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
