Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring Blue Gentoo, Honeybee Robotics & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of real-time monitoring devices and software platforms for cost-effective gas hydrate management in oil and gas assets. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of portable pipeline monitoring solutions that optimizes small bore tubing operations in the oil and gas industry. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of flexible pipeline inspection robots for the cost-efficient monitoring of the refinery pipelines. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of polyurethane adsorbents and electromagnetic pulses for non-toxic oil spill remediation. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of neutron based non-destructive oil and gas pipeline blockage detection, and the use of proprietary bacterial strains for the sustainable production of biofuels used in rocket propulsion and jet engines.

The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry

  • Cost-effective Risk-based Hydrate Management in the Oil & Gas (O&G) Industry

  • Blue Gentoo - Value Proposition

  • Blue Gentoo - Investor Dashboard

  • Portable Pipeline Monitoring Solution that Optimizes Small-bore Tubing (SBT) Operations

  • Paragon Inspection Solutions - Value Proposition

  • Paragon Inspection Solutions - Investor Dashboard

  • Software Development Kit (SDK)-based Platform that Enables Efficient Use of Modern Rig Data

  • Corva - Value Proposition

  • Corva - Investor Dashboard

  • Flexible Robots that Enable Timely and Cost-efficient Monitoring of Refinery Pipelines

  • Honeybee Robotics - Value Proposition

  • Honeybee Robotics - Investor Dashboard

  • Lignin and Carbon Nanotube-based Polyurethane Adsorbents for Oil Spill Remediation

  • NIMTE's Value Proposition

  • Use of Electromagnetic Pulses for the Non-toxic Remediation of Oil Spills

  • Fermilab - Value Proposition

  • Synthetic Transportation Fuels Made from Air and Sunlight Replacing Fossil Fuels

  • ETH Zurich's Value Proposition

  • Supercritical Water Gasification Promises to Offer Faster and Cost-effective Approach to Convert Petrochemical Waste to Green Fuel

  • University of Saskatchewan's Value Proposition

  • Repurposing Elemental Sulfur from Oil Refining to Develop Polymers with Superior Mechanical Properties

  • University of Arizona - Value Preposition

  • Neutron Based Non-destructive Oil and Gas Pipeline Blockage Detection

  • TUM - Value Proposition

  • Rapid and Economical Methanol Production Using Photo-oxidation of Methane

  • University of Manchester - Value Proposition

  • Energy-dense Sustainable Biofuel Produced from the Bacteria

  • Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory - Value Proposition

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Gentoo

  • Corva

  • Fermilab

  • Honeybee Robotics

  • Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

  • Paragon Inspection Solutions

  • TUM

  • University of Manchester

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9lj1n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


