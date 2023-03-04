Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots 2022
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of novel magnetic sensors to perform safer brain surgeries and to improve prosthetic limb performance. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor-based microbots that can be used in healthcare applications and in environmental remediation. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of photonic and electronic chips to improve the core performance efficiency of machine learning hardware.
The TOE additionally provides insights into the use of metallic crystal compounds to enhance the speed of operations of microelectronic devices and the deployment of solid-state lidars to provide 360 degrees field of view for autonomous vehicles. The TOE provides the latest innovations in the use of bioelectronic sensors for the faster detection of contaminants during wastewater treatment and the use of quantum sensors for battery monitoring in electric vehicles.
Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots
Metallic Compound Crystal will Improve Speed of Operations of Microelectronic Devices
City University of Hong Kong's Value Proposition
Solid-State Lidar to Provide 360-degree Field of View in Autonomous Vehicles
Pohang University's Value Proposition
Diagnostic Devices based on Magnetic Sensors to Make Brain Surgery Safer
Johannes Gutenburg University's Value Proposition
Bioelectronic Sensors to Detect Contaminants Faster in Wastewater Treatment
Rice University's Value Proposition
Implanting Magnetic Sensors in Muscles to Improve Prosthetic Limb Performance
MIT's Value Proposition
Improving the Accuracy of Global Positioning System (GPS) Networks
Delft University's Value Proposition
Quantum Sensor-based Battery Monitoring for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Tokyo Institute of Technology - Value Proposition
CMOS IC-Embedded Microbots* for Healthcare Applications
Cornell University - Value Proposition
Miniaturized Sensors that DetectLithium Dose Intake in Bipolar Patients
ACS - Value Proposition
Novel Self-healing Process to Prolong Structural Components' Lifespan
NCSU - Value Proposition
Coupling of Silicon And III-V Semiconductors for Silicon Photonic Applications
HKUST - Value Proposition
Optical Chip To Train Machine Learning (ML) Hardware Provides High Performance
Optical Chip - Value Proposition
Compound Semiconductor Based on Silicon Germanium Has Advantages in Terms of Energy Efficiency
Vienna University's Compound Semiconductor - Value Proposition
Nanowire Fabrication Method Lays the Path for Spintronics
Tokyo Institute's Nanowire - Value Proposition
Single-material Diode Exhibits Switching Capabilities with Temperature Changes
Technical University Of Munich's Diode - Value Proposition
Key Contacts
Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pt6d3m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovations-in-sensors-silicon-photonics-spintronics-solid-state-lidars-machine-learning--microbots-2022-301762241.html
SOURCE Research and Markets