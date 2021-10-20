Innovative Brand Builder & Growth Driver Emily Culp Joins Cordial's Board of Directors

-- Global Omni-Channel Thought Leader Becomes the Company's First Outside Director --

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the leading cross-channel marketing platform, today announced that visionary retail and omni-channel marketing executive Emily Culp has joined its Board as its first outside director, effective immediately. Following on a string of recent high profile management team appointments including Rachel Bergman as the company's first chief revenue officer, and Carrie Parker as senior vice president of marketing, Culp brings a wealth of experience to the Board, having most recently serving as chief executive officer for Cover FX Skincare, and before that, as chief marketing officer for Keds.

"We are delighted to welcome Emily as our newest director to the Cordial board at such an exciting phase of growth," said Jeremy Swift, co-founder and CEO of Cordial. "Emily brings a unique and valuable perspective from her tenure as a leader in retail and ecommerce, and we are incredibly excited and grateful to have an executive of her stature and esteem on our team."

Recognized by Forbes as one of "The World's Most Influential CMOs" for 2018, and by Business Insider as "The 50 Most Innovative CMOs" in 2017, Culp is a well-known and regarded industry leader who has served for nearly seven years as an Advisory Board Member for the Women in Retail Leadership Council, and also sits on the boards of Mizzen & Main, Stio, and Izzy Zero Waste Beauty.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cordial as they continue to rapidly scale, and to leverage my experience to help the company's roster of innovative brands tap into the full potential of the platform to create better messages for each individual consumer," said Culp. "The Cordial platform truly blew me away with its ability to orchestrate omni-channel messaging, dynamic build-out of content, and focus on driving LTV. With Cordial, brands can reach the right audiences with personalized messages and as a result cultivate meaningful relationships which will drive value creation over the long term."

Based in New York City, Culp received her Master's degree in Business Administration from Columbia University, and her Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.

