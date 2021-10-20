U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,301.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.50
    -5.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.70 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2470
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,143.57
    +1,929.27 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.51 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.68
    +6.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Innovative Brand Builder & Growth Driver Emily Culp Joins Cordial's Board of Directors

·3 min read

-- Global Omni-Channel Thought Leader Becomes the Company's First Outside Director --

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the leading cross-channel marketing platform, today announced that visionary retail and omni-channel marketing executive Emily Culp has joined its Board as its first outside director, effective immediately. Following on a string of recent high profile management team appointments including Rachel Bergman as the company's first chief revenue officer, and Carrie Parker as senior vice president of marketing, Culp brings a wealth of experience to the Board, having most recently serving as chief executive officer for Cover FX Skincare, and before that, as chief marketing officer for Keds.

Emily Culp
Emily Culp

Visionary retail and omni-channel marketing executive Emily Culp has joined Cordial's Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Emily as our newest director to the Cordial board at such an exciting phase of growth," said Jeremy Swift, co-founder and CEO of Cordial. "Emily brings a unique and valuable perspective from her tenure as a leader in retail and ecommerce, and we are incredibly excited and grateful to have an executive of her stature and esteem on our team."

Recognized by Forbes as one of "The World's Most Influential CMOs" for 2018, and by Business Insider as "The 50 Most Innovative CMOs" in 2017, Culp is a well-known and regarded industry leader who has served for nearly seven years as an Advisory Board Member for the Women in Retail Leadership Council, and also sits on the boards of Mizzen & Main, Stio, and Izzy Zero Waste Beauty.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cordial as they continue to rapidly scale, and to leverage my experience to help the company's roster of innovative brands tap into the full potential of the platform to create better messages for each individual consumer," said Culp. "The Cordial platform truly blew me away with its ability to orchestrate omni-channel messaging, dynamic build-out of content, and focus on driving LTV. With Cordial, brands can reach the right audiences with personalized messages and as a result cultivate meaningful relationships which will drive value creation over the long term."

Based in New York City, Culp received her Master's degree in Business Administration from Columbia University, and her Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.

ABOUT CORDIAL
Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform helping marketers create highly personalized experiences and use data in imaginative ways to communicate with customers across email, SMS and mobile apps. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, L.L. Bean, Backcountry, and Purple rely on Cordial's platform and people to drive revenue growth and to "send a better message." Connect with us at cordial.com.

Contact:
Jordan Cohen
The Fox Hill Group for Cordial
jordan@foxhillgrp.com

Cordial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cordial)
Cordial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cordial)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-brand-builder--growth-driver-emily-culp-joins-cordials-board-of-directors-301404529.html

SOURCE Cordial

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Verizon stock is rising after the communications giant reported earnings that topped analyst forecasts. Verizon reported an adjusted profit of 1.41 a share, beating forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $$32.9 billion, below expectations for $33.2 billion. Verizon also raised its guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.40 from a range of $5.25 to $5.35.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

    Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the Fac

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.