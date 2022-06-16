U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Innovative Coffee Brewing System, Spinn, Launches New 60-Second Cold Brew Feature

·3 min read

The brand revolutionizes the at-home coffee experience by introducing a first-of-its-kind cold brew capability that boasts record-breaking time, quality, and taste.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinn, the hardware-enabled coffee marketplace redefining the home coffee experience, announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind cold brew feature for its brewing system. The new feature, which enables coffee lovers to create cold brew in under 60 seconds, is now available for Spinn users to update on the Spinn app.

Spinn Logo
Spinn Logo

"We created Spinn to reimagine coffee for the connected age," said Roderick de Rode, Founder and CEO of Spinn. "Our new revolutionary cold brew feature allows Spinn users to craft delicious, frothy cold brew in a smarter, more convenient, and more sustainable way. People no longer need to wait at least 12 hours to enjoy a cold brew at home. Now, they only need 60 seconds or less."

Once users update their Spinn app, Spinn users can make the new cold brew on their Spinn Maker with WiFi connectivity and the simple touch of a button. From there, Spinn uses its revolutionary multi-patented centrifugal brewing technology, precision grinding, and roast recognition to extract the perfect cup of cold brew in under 60 seconds. Unlike other brewing systems on the market, Spinn also uses whole coffee beans instead of disposable filters or pods, allowing for a zero-waste brewing experience.

"In the past, crafting fresh, high-quality cold brew at home was nuanced and time-consuming," said de Rode. "Spinn's innovative, user-friendly design removes these complexities from the brewing process while connecting users to over 120 roasters locally and around the world via Spinn's Roaster Market in the Spinn app. By simply scanning a bag of coffee beans with your phone camera, Spinn uses roast recognition to calibrate the preparation of your coffee to preference. This allows Spinn to act like your personal countertop barista and craft the same cup of cold brew that you would purchase from your favorite coffee shop, but in a more economical, convenient, and sustainable way."

In addition to cold brew, Spinn's centrifugal brewing technology can craft 20+ different styles of coffee drinks and brews, including rich espressos, ristrettos, bold coffee drips, and more. Spinn's brewing system and accessories, as well as access to the expansive Roaster Market, are available direct-to-consumer at spinn.com or via the Spinn app (for iOS and Android). To learn more about Spinn and stay informed about the brand's latest news, innovations, and more, please visit spinn.com and follow along on social at @spinn.

About Spinn

Spinn is a hardware-enabled coffee marketplace creating a more delicious and convenient coffee experience at home while eliminating pods. Unlike other products on the market, the revolutionary, brilliantly connected Spinn Coffee Maker effortlessly crafts the perfect coffee, espresso, cold brew, and more all from the touch of an app. Built with pre-programmed recipes and customizable brew settings, Spinn makes barista-level coffee using its patented centrifugal brewing technology. Additionally, the brand defines a new and unique better-for-the-planet coffee maker category using whole coffee beans instead of disposable filters or pods, all while offering unrivaled convenience. Spinn also offers a unique Roaster Market where consumers can discover connected local brewers and access a world of coffee at their fingertips.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Power Digital Marketing 
spinn@powerdigital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-coffee-brewing-system-spinn-launches-new-60-second-cold-brew-feature-301569771.html

SOURCE Spinn

