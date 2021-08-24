U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.67
    +7.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,417.72
    +82.01 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,986.16
    +43.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.57
    +0.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6430
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,558.09
    -1,701.95 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.01
    -24.69 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.58
    -28.44 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Appoints Kristen Mclaughlin as a Director

·2 min read

One of The Most Influential Woman in Eyewear Joins Board

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., operator of the Lucyd® Bluetooth® smart eyewear brand, is pleased to announce it has appointed Kristen Mclaughlin to its board as a non-executive director.

Innovative Eyewear Inc., operator of the Lucyd&#xae; Bluetooth&#xae; smart eyewear brand, is pleased to announce it has appointed Kristen Mclaughlin to its board as a non-executive director.
Innovative Eyewear Inc., operator of the Lucyd® Bluetooth® smart eyewear brand, is pleased to announce it has appointed Kristen Mclaughlin to its board as a non-executive director.

"Lucyd's mission to upgrade the world's eyewear is synonymous with forward-thinking, functional design..."

Kristen has a distinguished career in the optical industry where she has served as director of marketing for Silhouette International and brand manager for Daniel Swarovski Crystal Eyewear. In 2017, Kristen was honored as one of the most influential woman in eyewear by Vision Monday, a leading publication in the ophthalmic industry.

The Innovative Eyewear, Inc. board currently consists of Executive Chairman Harrison Gross, Frank Rescigna, VP Global Sales, (previously managed the Guess Eyewear brand in the US as President of Viva International, then as President of Jewelry & Global Brand Licensing at Guess Inc.), Olivia ("Dibby") Bartlett, President of the Opticians Association of America, and Louis Castro, Chair of Audit, and board member of Tekcapital plc, Stanley Gibbons, plc and several other listed companies.

Harrison Gross, Innovative Eyewear cofounder and CEO said, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Kristen Mclaughlin to Innovative Eyewear's board. Her significant marketing achievements and operational experience are highly relevant as we seek to position Lucyd Lyte® as the leading smart eyewear brand for prescription and sunglass users. Her appointment rounds out a diversified board dedicated to bringing smart eyewear mainstream."

"Lucyd's mission to upgrade the world's eyewear is synonymous with forward-thinking, functional design that I've looked to bring forth throughout my career," said Kristen Mclaughlin. "We are now in a time of economic utility; pairing down to the essentials: Function + Purpose. The company is on the fast track in gaining key share of market through the introduction of innovative apps such as Vyrb, simplifying communication through strategic syndication partners which are key to owning critical narratives at scale."

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or to order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co.

(PRNewsfoto/Lucyd Eyewear)
(PRNewsfoto/Lucyd Eyewear)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-eyewear-inc-appoints-kristen-mclaughlin-as-a-director-301361609.html

SOURCE Lucyd Eyewear

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Hires ICBCI’s Ian Long as Asia IB Vice Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- Ian Long, head of Asia equity capital markets at ICBC International Securities Ltd., has left the bank to join Deutsche Bank AG.The Hong Kong-based banker will be vice chairman for investment banking coverage and advisory in Asia at Deutsche Bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Long had previously worked at the German lender as head of China equity capital markets until he left in June 2014.In his new role, Long will help drive private and public fundrasing

  • Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation

    "Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the company's nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view," Hall, who was removed as chairman earlier this year, said in an letter to the board. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Velodyne shares were up about 14% on Monday after having tumbled about 80% since the company went public in September through a merger with a blank-check company.

  • Netflix Hires PepsiCo Veteran Sergio Ezama as Chief Talent Officer

    Netflix is looking for a more global outlook on hiring and HR: The streamer has hired Sergio Ezama, a 20-year veteran of PepsiCo, as its new chief talent officer. Ezama will start at Netflix in September, leading the company’s human resources, recruiting, culture and coaching teams, reporting to COO and chief product officer Greg Peters. […]

  • Former RBS boss Stephen Hester takes on next challenge at easyJet

    Stephen Hester, the banker brought in to run Royal Bank of Scotland following its 2008 bailout, has been appointed chairman of easyJet as the battered airline industry navigates its way out of the pandemic.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)?

    Every investor in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited ( TSE:WM ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Woolworths to drop South Africa CEO position when Rylands retires

    Retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Monday it will continue to operate without a chief executive for its South Africa operations when incumbent CEO steps down, as it streamlines its operations. Zyda Rylands, who is also an executive director of the group, has decided to retire on Sept. 30 for personal reasons, but at the request of the board has agreed to remain with the group through to 2024, Woolworths said. "For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the WSA (Woolworths South Africa) Foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading food retailer," it added.

  • There’s a better way for companies to generate social impact

    If your corporate social responsibility team wants to make an impact, have it start making a profit.

  • Ceres and UC Berkeley School of Law Announce Fall Session of ESG Course for Corporate Directors

    Ceres and UC Berkeley School of Law are pleased to announce that registration is open for the fall session of “ESG: Navigating the Board’s Role,” an online course to help corporate directors better...

  • EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

    What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products? This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition. The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from l

  • EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery

    (Reuters) -EasyJet on Monday named former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Stephen Hester to succeed John Barton as chairman, as the budget airline seeks experienced leadership to help it navigate post-pandemic recovery. Hester, 60, has more than three decades of experience in several industries, most recently serving as the chief executive of RSA Insurance. "I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen (Hester) at this important time in our history, as we continue to ... take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead following the pandemic," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

  • Corporate directors don't see stopping wayward CEOs as their job – contrary to popular belief

    The realities of a boardroom are different than what many people assume. xu wu/Moment via Getty ImagesIn December 2001, Enron Corp. collapsed into bankruptcy – at the time the biggest U.S. publicly traded company to ever do so – following years of fraudulent accounting. Two decades later, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces criminal charges that she defrauded investors as she built her blood-testing startup. In both cases, the companies’ respective boards of directors have been blamed for allowi

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • If you make this simple mistake, you can ‘torpedo’ your chances of scoring a ‘rock-bottom rate’ when you refinance your mortgage

    Mortgage rates hit historic lows in 2020, and that led to a refinancing boom. Indeed, mortgage refinancing activity reached its highest annual total since 2003, according to data from Freddie Mac. If you didn’t refinance last year and think you may want to, there’s good news: You can still find some mortgage refi rates under 3%.

  • Chicago gambled on getting more federal stimulus money. Now $500 million will pay off short-term borrowing.

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • My husband and I live in his late father’s house. He threatens divorce — and says I’ll end up homeless

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been married to my husband for four years. Unfortunately, five months after our wedding, my father-in-law passed away. We were/are both living in his house. When my husband was a minor, my in-laws wrote up a trust naming him the beneficiary of this house if his parents both passed away.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Bitcoin $100,000? Bulls see crypto at $50,000 as a pit stop to much higher prices

    Bullish investors in bitcoin are cheering the virtual asset's reclamation of a perch above $50,000 over the weekend, but the rally back to that price has only served to renew bold predictions that the world's No. 1 crypto will end the year at or above $100,000 a coin.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition