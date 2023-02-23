U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Innovative Eyewear Inc. Launches Lucyd Lyte 2.0 the Next Generation of Smart Eyewear on Amazon

·3 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is proud to announce the launch of its newest collection, Lyte 2.0, now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/lucyd.

Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear Inc.
Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Customers can choose various styles and colors to fit their preferences and lifestyles. With affordable price points and advanced features, Lyte 2.0 represents a unique and desirable solution for customers who want to stay connected, enhance their productivity, and enjoy the convenience and style of traditional eyewear.

The Lyte 2.0 collection represents the next generation of smart eyewear, featuring the latest technology and design innovations to provide users with a seamless and intuitive experience. A four-speaker array provides immersive open-ear audio that matches the sound quality of traditional earbuds without obstructing your hearing. The new speaker system provides an enhanced mid-range and bass response compared to the previous Lucyd Lyte.

The Lyte 2.0 collection is designed to provide users with a unique blend of fashion and functionality, combining sleek and stylish frames with advanced features such as open audio, voice control, and app integrations. With Lyte 2.0, users can stay connected to the world around them while enjoying high-quality audio and the power of the internet, all in one convenient and stylish wearable device.

"We are excited to launch the Lyte 2.0 collection and bring the next generation of smart eyewear to our customers," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc. "Our goal is to provide users with a seamless and intuitive experience, and we believe that the Lyte 2.0 collection represents a major step forward in the evolution of smart eyewear."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new Nautica smart eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Innovative Eyewear (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Eyewear)
Innovative Eyewear (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Eyewear)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-eyewear-inc-launches-lucyd-lyte-2-0-the-next-generation-of-smart-eyewear-on-amazon-301754694.html

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

