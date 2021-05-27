Innovative Fashion Label STAUD Appoints SmartMedia Technologies as Platform of Record

Sarah Staudinger, George Augusto and investor Chris Burch bring their brand to SmartMedia Technologies to build direct to consumer channels and stimulate overall brand growth

ASPEN, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, SmartMedia Technologies (SMT) is announcing a partnership with Los Angeles based fashion label STAUD to build and perfect all of its direct to consumer channels and ecommerce platforms. Brought in by Chris Burch of Burch Creative Capital to evaluate, design and execute against a direct-to-consumer growth strategy for several of the company's investments across the fashion industry, SMT will be working with STAUD to support the brand's growth amid burgeoning success.

"The way SMT is using technology to build brands is incredible," says Chris Burch, Founder and CEO of Burch Creative Capital. "The approach they use is very unique and can be applied to any high growth ecommerce business. We are excited to have them partner with all of our brands."

Upon completion of the 4 month implementation of the SmartMedia Stack by SMT's professional service team FASTG8, co-founders of STAUD Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto appointed SMT as STAUD's Platform of Record for all its direct-to-consumer and ecommerce channels.

"Their full-funnel approach is truly unique, and their ability to execute innovative campaigns is like nothing we could have expected," says Jon Zeiders, President of STAUD. "We are partnering with not just media experts, but rather technology and data gurus that deliver new customers in this new digital forward era."

As pioneers in next generation MadTech Platforms and Services, SmartMedia Technologies owns and operates the SmartMedia Technology Stack - a Self-Serve Audience Activation and Real-Time Programmatic SmartMedia Buying Platform. The SmartMedia Stack fuses adtech with the blockchain to creatively deliver better business outcomes by leveraging first party data, proprietary audience segments and a full-funnel programmatic platform.

"We are excited to begin work with such a progressive brand team that is eager to explore new channels of audience and brand engagement," says Chief Solutions Officer of SMT, Michael Chock. "The creative capabilities of our SMT Stack will bring to life STAUD'S inherently innovative brand, driving new and existing customers to discover and connect with STAUD's artistry in new mediums."

For more information about SmartMedia Technologies and its proprietary technology, please visit https://www.smartmediatech.io or contact devynne@blndpr.com .

ABOUT SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

SmartMedia Technologies is a next generation MadTech company that owns and operates a portfolio of solution providers, FASTG8, Media Design Group and Vatom Labs, which delivers better business outcomes for brands and agencies by leveraging its SmartMedia Stack. The Stack is composed of TRADR - a programmatic SmartMedia bidding platform, and The Lab - a self-service customer data and audience engagement platform. It enables the rapid design, development and distribution of SmartMedia Ads and addressable SmartMedia Objects that drive engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience. For more information, visit https://www.smartmediatech.io .

ABOUT STAUD

When it comes to wardrobe staples, STAUD has it down to a science — if that science were based on emotion instead of formulas, technicolor dreamcoats instead of those meant for a lab, and the idea that "matter" is just stuff in the universe while a good handbag is anything but. It's why, in 2015, Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based brand upon the idea that fashion shouldn't just empower women — it should be accessible, too. But at the heart of STAUD is design. Think: a scrupulous attention to detail, a natural opposition to the typical, and a feminine aura that's equal parts seductive and self-governing — all whilst leaving room, of course, for the occasional mushroom trip or jaunt to the beach (or both). If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you've found it.

