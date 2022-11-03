Innovative Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at "elevating excellence" in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.

The new automotive platform will be the foundation to springboard Herrera's growth, activate her vision of promoting diversity and excellence in automotive leadership, and acquiring additional opportunities. The objective is to expand what Herrera and her team are already known for - creating an exceptional customer experience, delivering a higher level of community engagement, and identifying/developing talent in the retail automotive business.

"We started with wanting to elevate the customer experience. Then, we expanded on the idea to include all other facets of business that impact our employees. People are where excellence begins," said Julie Herrera.

In May of 2017, Herrera launched Toyota of Cedar Park which currently employs 400 team members. Toyota of Cedar Park is currently ranked #5 in the nation in Toyota new car volume and is a member of Toyota's prestigious President's Cabinet.

"The automobile industry needs more skilled and talented women and minorities to continue to prosper. I look forward to our journey ahead and hope every customer we serve can truly Experience the Difference!" said Julie Herrera, President of IDEA Auto Group.

About Toyota of Cedar Park:

Toyota of Cedar Park is a community driven and customer-focused Toyota dealership located at 5600 183A, Cedar Park, TX, 78641. Toyota of Cedar Park provides automotive sales, service and financing while delivering an exceptional experience. For more information, visit ToyotaOfCedarPark.com.

From Left to Right: Rigo Guevarra, General Sales Manager, Rayan Horak, Insurance Specialist, John Torres, General Manager, Julie Herrera, Dealer Principal, Jason Laguna, New Car Director, Madi Hess, Used Car Director, PJ Shelley, Service Director, Cecil Hebert, Fixed Operations Director

