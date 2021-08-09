U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.26
    -1.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,138.10
    -70.41 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,873.58
    +37.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.08
    -3.68 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -1.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.90
    -32.20 (-1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.91 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    +0.0240 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,304.52
    +2,561.47 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.02
    +74.69 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Innovative Financial Services Marketer Ken Murray Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketing Officers

Chief Outsiders
·2 min read

Murray works with B2B and B2C financial services and other companies to build enterprise value and accelerate growth

Murray works with B2B and B2C financial services and other companies to build enterprise value and accelerate growth
Murray works with B2B and B2C financial services and other companies to build enterprise value and accelerate growth
Murray works with B2B and B2C financial services and other companies to build enterprise value and accelerate growth

NEENAH, WI, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Murray – a marketing and digital leader with more than 20 years of experience leading successful go-to-market strategies for financial services companies – has joined Chief Outsiders, a national pioneer in the fractional “Executives-as-a-Service” concept. Murray is available immediately for engagements with companies that wish to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by employing a fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

Ken Murray combines deep knowledge and experience in digital, analytics and insights, marketing automation, advertising, and brand management, leading to significant gains in customer acquisition, retention, efficiency and profitability.

Murray was the first Chief Marketing Officer at J.G. Wentworth, where he doubled revenue in two years, while slashing inbound lead expenses by 64 percent and creating an iconic brand through ground-breaking creative. More recently, as VP of Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience for Jewelers Mutual Group, he drove significant gains in new business growth and retention, while raising brand awareness by 44% and reducing customer acquisition costs.

Murray also held marketing leadership roles at MBNA, Farmers Insurance and BFS Capital, and is known for his expertise in cultivating world-class marketing and digital teams, with past direct reports enjoying leadership positions at Hulu, Vanguard, Starbucks, and Google.

“Ken builds enterprise value by creating new channels, discovering new segments, driving innovative creative, and streamlining processes,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team.

Murray earned his MBA at the University of Florida, and holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,200 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • Moderna: The Tesla of Biotechs

    The stock market is often a vehicle for storytelling. That is, sentiment around a particular company can be driven by the narrative associated with it. The most notable example might be Tesla, where its mighty valuation is at odds with its actual real-world performance, promising that may be, and is based more on being the poster boy for the rising electric vehicle industry. While Tesla might be the most prominent “story stock,” it is far from the only company to bear out this theme, with many s

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    It was not long that the world was witnessing Covid-19’s retreat and readying itself for a return to normalcy. That has proved to be presumptuous with the mutant strains and Delta variant, in particular, indicating the coronavirus remains with us for the time being. Which in a macabre sort of way might be good news for the perpetually late Novavax (NVAX). The vaccine maker had already delayed the submission of its EUA (emergency use authorization) filing for its vaccine candidate NVX-Cov2373 fro

  • Morning Brief: Berkshire Hathaway’s buyback

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland to break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details Berkshire Hathaway’s repurchase of its shares after quarterly earnings led to a stockpile in cash and Warren Buffett’s hesitation in seeking acquisitions after overpaying for Precision Castparts.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • 10 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 real estate stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis on the real estate industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. Real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are among the few stocks […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]