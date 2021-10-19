U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.24
    +12.78 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,344.26
    +85.65 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,059.74
    +37.93 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    -0.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.80 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6090
    +0.0250 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2290
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,145.13
    +1,740.18 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.99
    +8.63 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.84
    +1.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Innovative Fintech Leaders, Immediate and Prizeout, Team Up to Help Paychecks Go Further in Time for Holidays

·3 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immediate, a financial wellness and earned wage access (EWA) leader, announced today a partnership providing users with added benefits when accessing on-demand pay through Prizeout, a premier reward payout platform.

Partnering with Prizeout enables Immediate users a revolutionary way to withdraw money by giving them added value on gift cards for everyday essentials like groceries, prescriptions, fast food, and more. Employees accessing their on-demand pay through Immediate will soon have the option to transfer wages onto a gift card of higher value than the requested payout amount.

"Teaming up with Immediate means we'll be able to give people not just more purchasing power, but more purchasing power when they need it most: in the shortfall between paychecks," said David Metz, CEO of Prizeout. "With a shared vision of making financial wellness more equitable, we're thrilled to give employees more tools to establish long-term financial success and stability."

Prizeout will be integrated seamlessly into the ImmediatePay app, allowing users to select from a variety of curated gift cards with bonus offers through a digital marketplace. Normally withdrawing earned wages within the Immediate app costs the user a transaction fee similar to an ATM, but by utilizing Prizeout, Immediate users can add their funds onto a selected gift card with no transaction fee and as a bonus, tacks on extra cash, creating even more value for Immediate users.

"Earned wage access revolutionizes the way we think about our paychecks by enabling employees to receive their pay when they need it most, and I expect EWA to become a standard practice in the next few years," said Matt Pierce, Founder and CEO of Immediate. "As an innovative technology startup, aligning with other companies like Prizeout allows us to continue focusing on improving the financial well-being of employees."

With plans to launch in November, employees utilizing Immediate will have a chance to access promotions in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. According to the National Retail Foundation, the average U.S. consumer spent $997.79 in 2020 and $1,047.83 in 2019—well over the recommended less than 1% of annual salary. Immediate and Prizeout are joining together in the hopes of lessening budgeting stress and improving financial literacy and well-being for workers.

To learn more about earned wage access Immediate or Prizeout, visit www.joinimmediate.com or www.prizeout.com.

About Immediate:
Immediate partners with employers to provide their employees with wages that have been earned but not paid, whenever they are needed. With seamless time tracking and payroll integrations, same day and next day bank transfers, and the ability to put earnings directly on a debit card, Immediate is working to improve financial wellness and eliminate cycles of debt for employees by allowing them to access their hard-earned wages. To learn more, visit joinimmediate.com.

About Prizeout:
Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll & finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Operating as a digital cashout marketplace, Prizeout connects brands that are looking to acquire and retain customers with platforms that have users who are looking to withdraw funds. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites, while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-fintech-leaders-immediate-and-prizeout-team-up-to-help-paychecks-go-further-in-time-for-holidays-301402775.html

SOURCE Immediate

Recommended Stories

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    If you have excess cash not required to pay bills, pay down debt, or bolster an emergency fund, consider picking up stock in Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) this October. By leveraging the power of several cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive modeling, and big data, Upstart can track over 1,600 data variables across millions of transactions to determine a person's creditworthiness. The success of the company is apparent considering that 25 banks and credit unions were on the Upstart platform at end of the second quarter (ending June 30), more than double the number at the end of September 2020.

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Best Growth Stocks Revolutionizing E-Commerce

    These three companies are reimagining how products should be sold online -- here's why they will outperform.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • P&G earnings beat; sees significant inflationary cycle

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with P&G vice chairman and soon-to-be CEO Jon Moeller on the consumer products giant's outlook.

  • Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)'s annual Nio Day event, where the electric vehicle manufacturer makes key product and service announcements, is set for December. What Happened: The company confirmed on the Nio app as well as its Weibo account that Nio Day 2021 will held at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China on Dec. 18. Suzhou was announced as the host city by Nio in late July following a multi-step selection process. Suzhou is a city located west of Shanghai, and is close to Zhejiang and Jiangsu pr

  • Philip Morris Beats Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

    The global chip shortage is impacting Philip Morris' ability to meet demand for IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour - SCMP

    Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?