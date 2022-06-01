U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Innovative MedTech Appoints Senior Care Industry Leader Dr. Merle Griff as New CEO

Innovative MedTech, Inc.
  • IMTH

Innovative MedTech announced that its Board of Directors has appointed senior care industry leader Dr. Merle Griff as its new chief executive officer

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed senior care industry leader Dr. Merle Griff, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s SarahCare subsidiary, as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Michael Friedman, who will remain President of the Company and a member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Griff is a highly respected CEO and industry veteran with 35+ years of leadership experience, including founding and managing SarahCare, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary.

“Dr. Griff is a proven leader in senior care with a distinguished track record. After careful consideration, the Board concluded that now is the right time to make this leadership change to draw on Dr. Griff’s expertise during this critical period of the Company’s expansion into healthcare technology related to underserved markets, including elder and senior care. The Board is confident that Dr. Griff will ensure strong execution of the Company’s strategy to build and expand on its SarahCare platform and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead,” said Michael Friedman, President and former CEO of the Company.

“I am thrilled to lead Innovative MedTech forward at this important time for the Company and our industry,” said Dr. Griff. “Having worked with the Board and the Company since their acquisition of SarahCare last year, I see and understand the Company’s greater mission and am excited to lead us forward towards that mission. I believe the Company has tremendous potential to continue to shape the future of senior care, both with our centers and technologies. I look forward to working with the Company’s talented team to create value for our participants, partners and shareholders.”

“My goal since the acquisition of SarahCare last year has been to position the Company for growth and success,” said Mr. Friedman. “With significant progress made, we believe we’re now at the right time to make this transition to the next leader of Innovative MedTech. I am fully supportive of the Board’s selection of Dr. Griff and have great confidence that the Company will thrive and progress toward leading the senior care market, while we also expand into other markets. I am excited to continue to work with Dr Griff on our multiple initiatives going forward.”

Dr. Griff, is the Founder and CEO of SarahCare Senior Solutions, and is one of the leading authorities on the care of seniors in the United States. Dr. Griff has served on numerous national boards and task forces including being the past Chairperson of the Board of Directors for NADSA (National Adult Day Services Association), member of the International Advisory Board for CARF (Commission on the Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities) and a task force member for the study of adult day care in the US for the Assistant Secretary of Program and Evaluation in the Department of Aging.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app and its wholly owned subsidiary, SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with two corporate-owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman
708-925-9424
ir@innovativemedtechinc.com


