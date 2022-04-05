U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.03
    -18.61 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,891.80
    -30.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,342.84
    -189.71 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.69
    -24.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -0.57 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5430
    +0.1310 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3720
    +0.6000 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.94
    +25.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Innovative MedTech Enters Into an Agreement with mPulse Mobile to Expand Services in its Digital Wallet and App

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Innovative MedTech, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMTH

Strategic Move to Expand Services in its Digital Platform

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that it has engaged mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, to drive engagement with the Company’s digital app and wallet (currently under development).

mPulse Mobile’s health activation platform combines conversational AI with award-winning streaming health education to deliver tailored digital engagement that nurtures, educates, and activates healthcare consumers. According to mPulse, they have more than a decade of experience, 150+ healthcare customers and 500 million conversations annually. mPulse combines behavioral science, consumer insights, and engagement strategy to help healthcare organizations activate consumers to adopt healthy behaviors. mPulse’s solutions enable healthcare organizations to collect meaningful information from their populations, cost-effectively and at scale.

“We are excited to be working with mPulse Mobile to help execute on our growth strategy. By combining their unique conversational AI and rich streaming health education capabilities with our digital health wallet and app that we are developing, we believe we will be able to provide an outstanding health experience for consumers,” said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

He continued, “As we continue development and expect to rollout our digital wallet and app soon, we feel that by including mPulse Mobile’s advanced technology in our platform we will boost engagement, education, and success for our users. We expect that this will be a collaborative effort, and we are excited to work with and, we believe, add value to each other’s platforms.”

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality, a digital wallet and health care app under development, and SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman
708-925-9424
ir@innovativemedtechinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Carnival stock pops after the cruise line had its business booking week on record

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Carnival stock.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • IBM Banks on Lingering Relevance of Mainframes With New Model

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. has unveiled a new mainframe model, a reflection of the continued relevance of the decades-old computing systems despite the rush among many organizations to pivot to the public cloud. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Hold

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an iconic brand that has sold groundbreaking products and services worldwide. You can scarcely find an individual who has not used at least one of Apple's products. Further, Apple customers show a high degree of loyalty to the brand, often staying within the Apple ecosystem for several years or more.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Elon Musk Named to Twitter’s Board. He Can’t Own More Than 14.9% of the Stock.

    Elon Musk will serve on Twitter board of directors, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire and Tesla chief executive disclosed he had become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. The company appointed Musk to the board as a Class II director with a term expiring at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting. Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be able to become a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter (ticker: TWTR) stock for as long as he sits on the board and 90 days after, according to the filing.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • VOYAGER PROVIDES UPDATE ON STATE ORDERS

    Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving crypto industry, and is committed to providing the best experience for its customers.