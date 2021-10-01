U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,271.50
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,505.00
    -217.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,592.75
    -89.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,179.30
    -21.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -1.5290 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    -22.56 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3456
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1550
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,487.50
    -66.85 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.38
    -5.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,719.70
    -732.96 (-2.49%)
     

Innovative in office orthopedic procedure pioneered by NYU surgeon

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at NYU have been pioneers in changing how patients undergo orthopedic surgery procedures. Traditionally if a patient needed an arthroscopic or key hole surgery on their knee or ankle they would need to go under anesthesia and have the procedure in an operating room. Now thanks to pioneering work at New York's NYU Langone orthopedic hospital patients no longer need to be put under or go to an operating room.

Revolutionary Nanoscope
Revolutionary Nanoscope

"going to your orthopedic surgeon will soon be like visiting your dentist"

Using revolutionary chip on tip optics a tiny needle less than 2mm in diameter can be inserted into the joint. Small tools can also be introduced into the joint while the patient is awake but the area is numbed using local anesthetic. The doctors are able to perform these procedures while the patient is sitting or lying in a room in the doctor's office. Operating rooms are not needed and all the equipment is sterile and disposable so the costs are kept to a minimum.

Dr John G Kennedy MD, a leading pioneer in this technology states "going to your orthopedic surgeon will soon be like visiting your dentist; So many procedures will soon be able to be done in the office rather than in an operating room with less stress for the patient and less recovery times needed." Kennedy was quick to say that not all procedures can be performed in an office setting and many bigger procedures will always need the traditional operating room.

Surgeons at NYU Langone have performed over 200 of these procedures to date and the outcomes of these have been as good or better than traditional surgery. Mike Bamisile, a junior in Washington university, recently was told he needed a major surgery to get back playing basketball. Bamisile elected to get a second opinion from Dr Kennedy who performed a nanoscope procedure in the office, finding a loose body in the knee and was able to get the star basketball player back in the game twice as fast as a traditional procedure. Bamisile stated "Dr K and his team at NYU are awesome."

The Nanoscope was developed by Arthrex industries in Naples Florida and is being released world wide over the next several months.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-in-office-orthopedic-procedure-pioneered-by-nyu-surgeon-301389501.html

SOURCE Dr. Kennedy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • My wife died of COVID. Unvaccinated nursing center workers could’ve spared me this pain.

    COVID took my wife. What will it take to convince healthcare workers to be vaccinated and nursing facilities to require it? (Opinion)

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) is surging higher Thursday after the company announced it received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑IND application from the FDA providing a path for Alzamend's planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. “We appreciate the thorough and mea

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teaches GOP Basic Female Anatomy During Abortion Hearing

    "Once again we’re in a room of legislators who are attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about," the congresswoman said.

  • Idaho man’s COVID-19 case illustrates challenges in lead-up to crisis standards of care

    With no beds available in North Idaho, Charlie Meeker was flown to a hospital in Washington state. │ Opinion

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • Why the CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

    Dr. Shikha Jain, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates.&nbsp;