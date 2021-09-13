U.S. markets closed

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

Innovative Payment Solutions
·4 min read
In this article:
CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.

The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/15da3e52-9d12-4c59-acac-7cad734093ce, starting on September 13 at 7:00 am EST and archived for 90 days.

Over 750 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET).

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Time: 7:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference

Company Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/15da3e52-9d12-4c59-acac-7cad734093ce

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting-edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications, and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers (investor.ipsipay.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate, “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or “will” or the or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the annual meeting and information regarding the planned ecosystem. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to accelerate and expand the late-stage development of our digital platform, our ability to roll out later this summer of our all-in-one solution as planned, our ability to launch our kiosks rollout program in Southern California as previously planned before COVID-19, our ability to position the Company for future profitability, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

For investor inquiries please call (866) 477-4729 or email investors@ipsipay.com.


