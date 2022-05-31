U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,028.00
    -130.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,667.00
    -10.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.20
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.65
    +3.58 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9770
    +0.3570 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,654.28
    +1,064.62 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.84
    +63.35 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.86
    +24.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Innovative PPE and Mask Recycling: Medicom Partners with British Columbia's Vitacore to Help Reshape the Industry

·4 min read

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of personal protective equipment (PPE), is excited to announce a new partnership with Vitacore Industries Inc. ("Vitacore"), a British Columbia-based company that manufactures surgical masks and respirators. This partnership will encompass the manufacture and distribution of Vitacore respirators in new markets, including the US, as well as collaboration on innovative PPE recycling program developed by Vitacore.

The Medicom and Vitacore teams (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)
The Medicom and Vitacore teams (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"We are extremely proud of this new strategic partnership, which leverages the combined experience and expertise of our two companies, to allow for an end-to-end solution when it comes to PPE. Vitacore's strength in product development and R&D will complement our capabilities in manufacturing and commercial operations. The entire Medicom team looks forward to the collaboration with Vitacore so we can continue to bring innovative solutions to our customers and help reduce the carbon footprint of PPE through the unique recycling program," commented Ronald Reuben, Founder and CEO of Medicom.

"We are thrilled to be working with Medicom to continue bringing the highest quality masks and respirators to market," said Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore. "Vitacore is invested in driving Canadian innovation as one of the top medical respirator manufacturers in the world. We look forward to collaborating with Medicom to expand the reach of our PPE and first-of-its-kind recycling program."

Bringing better, reliable and sustainable solutions to Canada's healthcare challenges

Medicom and Vitacore represent the only two Canadian-based companies that have received National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approval for their N95 respirator masks. In addition, Medicom and Vitacore were among the first Canada-based manufacturers to receive Health Canada authorization and certification by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) for their respective N95 respirators.

This partnership further bolsters Canada's prominence as a leading PPE manufacturing centre. It will also provide much-needed supply chain resilience and improved pandemic preparedness for the Canadian healthcare system and North America as a whole.

Furthermore, both companies are committed to mitigating the impact of PPE on the environment and are collaborating to commercialize and expand the recycling program and technologies developed by Vitacore. In the last year, Vitacore implemented its innovative recycling program in four Canadian hospitals, collecting the equivalent of more than nine million masks and respirators. The converted material has been used for concrete reinforcement and other construction products.

With an estimated 63,000 tons of personal protective equipment ending up in Canadian landfills by the end of this year, this program is aligned with Medicom's ambition to limit the environmental impact of its medical devices and manufacturing facilities.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control (IPC) products for the medical, dental, lab and research, industrial, animal health, retail, and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of IPC solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021 and 2022.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes IPC products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Vitacore Industries Inc.

Vitacore is the ﬁrst Canadian N95 manufacturer authorized by Health Canada. Manufacturing locally in Burnaby, B.C. from raw materials, Vitacore provides PPE of uncompromising quality and fair price, creates local jobs, maintains steady responsive supply, and acts sustainably for Canada's environment.

AMD Medicom Inc. Logo (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)
AMD Medicom Inc. Logo (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-ppe-and-mask-recycling-medicom-partners-with-british-columbias-vitacore-to-help-reshape-the-industry-301557597.html

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson County's COVID cases fall 23.5%; Iowa cases surge 90.7%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Iowa in the week ending Sunday, rising 90.7% as 3,960 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,077 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • FDA Says You Shouldn't Store Cut Avocados in Water After Hack Goes Viral — Here's Why

    The viral hack — which claims to keep avocados from going brown — can be a health hazard

  • Hepatitis A outbreak could be tied to organic strawberries, FDA says. What to know

    You should toss strawberries sold under certain brand names, officials warn.

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, WHO says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease. More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe. The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC.

  • Organic Strawberries Recalled After Being Potentially Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak

    The brands include FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries

  • US, Canada investigating strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak

    Several health agencies in the United States and Canada are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially connected to organic strawberries purchased in March and April. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against eating strawberry brands FreshKampo and HEB, sold at major grocery stores including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart…

  • US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

    U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The agencies said the strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

  • WHO: 650 children diagnosed with severe hepatitis since April

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that 650 cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries between April 5 and May 26, noting its latest assessment is that the disease poses a “moderate” global risk. The organization added that 99 additional cases were pending classification. Of the 650 cases, 58 percent…

  • WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

    The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission. In a public session on Monday, WHO's Dr. Rosamund Lewis said it was critical to emphasize that the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, so that scientists can further study the issue.

  • Monkeypox spread no reason to shun pride parades - WHO

    An unusual spread of monkeypox does not mean people should shun LGBTQ+ pride parades this summer, a World Health Organization expert said on Monday, adding that it was important to show support. The usually mild illness that can cause flu-like symptoms and skin lesions has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men. Health officials have stressed the disease can be transmitted to anyone who has close contact, such as skin to skin, with an infected person.

  • Pride parades should go on despite monkeypox concerns: WHO

    A World Health Organization (WHO) adviser said on Monday that people should not change their plans to attend pride parades next month amid the increased circulation of monkeypox. “It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” said Andy Seale,…

  • Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says

    "The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons," WHO said. As of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the health agency said in a statement. Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.

  • U.S. house price inflation to cool as buyers sidelined by higher rates: Reuters poll

    Burning U.S. house price inflation will cool to 10%, half its current rate this year, and slow further over the next two as already very expensive homes and climbing mortgage rates sideline more prospective homebuyers, a Reuters poll found. Supported by near-zero borrowing costs and a rush by existing homeowners to find more space, average U.S. house prices have soared by over one-third since the pandemic started. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since March, with more expected this year and next, pushing up the key 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% in April and to its highest in more than a decade.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation Bite