Innovative New Product from KindLove, a Leader in Cannabis, Revolutionizes Infused Pre-Rolls

·2 min read

Using proprietary microencapsulation technology, the brand releases Turbocore, a new way to infuse cannabis pre-rolls with premium, strain-specific extracts.

DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted cannabis dispensary KindLove has announced a new product debut that is slated to change the way consumers infuse their pre-rolls and other smokables with high-end extracts. Turbocore is a one-of-a-kind product that incorporates advanced technology to deliver a 5X boost to any joint with 100mg of full-spectrum, strain-specific extract.

The unique shape and function of Turbocore make it incredibly easy for consumers to elevate their smoking experience, with virtually no effort or expertise required. The toothpick-like shape allows Turbocore to be stuck directly into a pre-roll or joint. From there, consumers can simply light the joint and begin smoking as usual - but the experience will be dramatically improved. Each of the picks contains 100 mg of extract, and consumers can choose depending on their strain preferences.

Just two months after the launch of Turbocore, Kindlove was awarded the Rooster THC Classic Award. High consumer demand for Turbocore has propelled it into the market, and it can now be found in dozens of dispensaries across Colorado. As the only manufacturer of Turbocore - and no other products like it on the market - Kindlove has yet again proven to be an innovator in the field.

Going forward, the brand plans to continue with expansion plans to bring Turbocore to dispensaries in Oklahoma, Nevada, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and others. They're also working on a high-end series of infused pre-rolls, as well as a keif-like product to be sprinkled on bowls.

Additional details about Kind Love and their latest products can be found on their website at https://mmjdenver.net/ and their virtual dispensary, https://kindlove.com/.

About KindLove: KindLove is a Denver-based recreational and medical marijuana dispensary founded in 2010. Their two current locations are in Denver and Tulsa, OK, as well as a virtual dispensary that customers can experience online. Their award-winning dispensary offers a diverse range of cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, vapes, and more, via a farm-to-product model that prioritizes quality above all. The brand is dedicated to outstanding customer service and ongoing innovation, earning them a well-respected position within the growing industry.

For more information about KindLove, please contact David Spitz at 303-883-4000 or 339183@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-new-product-from-kindlove-a-leader-in-cannabis-revolutionizes-infused-pre-rolls-301573118.html

SOURCE KindLove

